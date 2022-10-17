Fujitsu Stylistic Q7312: First tablet with “Alder Lake-U” CPU

10 CPU cores in one tablet – Fujitsu’s Stylistic Q7312 brings that along with plenty of RAM, a large PCI Express SSD and 4G mobile communications.

Fujitsu launches the first tablet with a processor from Intel’s CPU series Alder Lake-U. The Stylistic Q7312 uses the 15-watt models up to the 10-core Core i7-1265U (2 performance + 8 efficiency cores), combined with up to 32 GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM, a PCI Express SSD and a modem for 4G mobile communications.

- Advertisement -

With a display diagonal of 13.3 inches, the Stylistic Q7312 is a comparatively large tablet. The IPS panel displays 1920 × 1080 pixels, is quite bright with up to 400 cd/m² and is also anti-reflective. A supplied (detachable) docking keyboard with touchpad transforms the Stylistic Q7312 into a notebook. The tablet itself weighs around 800 g, the keyboard an additional 465 g.

Thunderbolt 4 included

All connections are on the Stylistic Q7312 itself. It includes a USB Type-C port that supports Thunderbolt 4 and a charging function of up to 15 watts. However, Fujitsu plans to charge the battery via a DC power connection. There is also one each USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps, formerly called USB 3.0) and USB 2.0.

A high-resolution external monitor can be connected via Thunderbolt 4. The HDMI 1.4 port only handles 2560 × 1440 pixels at 60 Hertz or 3840 × 2160 pixels at 30 Hertz. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 with Intel’s AX211 module, a microSDXC slot for memory cards and Windows 11 Pro complete the equipment. Fujitsu states a runtime of up to 10.5 hours with the built-in 38-watt-hour battery.

In terms of price, however, the Stylistic Q7312 has it all. Two configurations are currently listed in Germany: With a Core i7-1265U, 32 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and 4G module, the tablet PC costs around 2315 euros. With the lower clocked Core i5-1235U, 16 GB of RAM and otherwise the same equipment, it costs almost 2025 euros.

- Advertisement -

A pen is included in the scope of delivery, with which one can write on the tablet. The dealer Klarsicht IT states delivery from January 2023.

