Fujifilm launches new Instax Mini 12 with Instax Up app!

Fujifilm has unveiled in Europe the new Instax Mini 12 , its new instant camera, which will be launched on March 16 in Italy, with price forecast around 89.99 euros (R$ 497.16).

The successor to the Mini 11, launched in February 2020, comes with Close-Up/Selfie mode and automatic exposure adjustment functionality. There’s also automatic flash control, while the new lens structure allows for intuitive steps to turn the camera on and off and switch to Close-up/Selfie mode with a simple twist of the lens.