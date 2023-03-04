Fujifilm launches new Instax Mini 12 with Instax Up app!

Fujifilm has unveiled in Europe the new Instax Mini 12 , its new instant camera, which will be launched on March 16 in Italy, with price forecast around 89.99 euros (R$ 497.16).
The successor to the Mini 11, launched in February 2020, comes with Close-Up/Selfie mode and automatic exposure adjustment functionality. There’s also automatic flash control, while the new lens structure allows for intuitive steps to turn the camera on and off and switch to Close-up/Selfie mode with a simple twist of the lens.
The Instax Mini 12 is available in five colors: Flower Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac and Pastel Blue.
Along with the Mini 12, Fujifilm introduced Instax Up!, a free smartphone app that lets you: scan Instax prints, including the frame, to create a digital file in all supported formats (mini, square and wide); organize photos into categories or lists to make them easier to find; share photos on social networks; import photos from other Instax apps; check out latest updates and tips for Instax cameras.
