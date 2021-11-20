fujifilm launches a new instant camera with a hundred filters

Instant cameras have become a good alternative to the cameras on our mobiles, since they offer us the best of both worlds, analog and digital. And in this segment Fujifilm has become the main player, with a range of hybrid cameras that undoubtedly offer us the best way to take photos instantly without giving up some licenses that mobile phones allow us. In this case we know the new Fujifilm Instax Evo, a camera with a classic look that enters through the eyes, and ultimately a tribute to the vintage that many fall in love with.

A modern Polaroid

These types of instant cameras are actually a digital camera with a built-in instant printer. This means that with the camera we take the photos as traditionally in a digital camera, we review the ones we like, and we print them instantly. That is what this new Fujifilm Instax Evo offers us, with a camera that has a CMOS sensor capable of taking photos with a 2560×1920 pixel resolution, or what is the same, more than enough to print on the paper that we introduce inside the camera. This camera integrates a small 3-inch color LCD screen, where we can preview the frame or review the photos we have taken.

These are then printed on demand. The paper on which it is printed is about the size of a credit card, and integrates crystals that in turn contain the ink, which is impregnated in it thanks to a heat process. Each photo takes about 16 seconds to print. The photos can be stored on a microSD card that we can insert into the slot for them that it has. It integrates a battery, which we can charge in a maximum of three hours, depending on certain environmental factors. With a charged battery, up to 100 photos can be printed. But perhaps the best feature of this camera is that it saves us from editing the photos it takes on our mobile.

Since it comes with more than 100 built-in filters, of those filters in the style of Instagram. Thanks to them we can give a completely different touch to the photos, and also compensate for certain deficiencies in the exposure of the photo. Just choose the filter and print to get the result instantly. It can be connected to the phone, from which we can make remote shots. At the moment it is priceless, but this should be around 150 euros.

