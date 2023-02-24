FTX’s failure has defined a long, contagious crypto winter

Is SBF witness tampering now? His lawyers say no.

“Bankman-Fried’s use of Signal to reach out to the current general counsel of FTX US, who is a witness, was ‘merely an innocuous attempt to offer assistance in FTX’s bankruptcy process and does not reflect misconduct that warrants the restriction the Government proposes here,’” Bloomberg reports.

At this point, I wonder if the government has let him out on bail just so he’ll further incriminate himself.