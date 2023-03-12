5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsFTC probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk's layoffs

FTC probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk’s layoffs

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
wirestory c19e698a3531726447895841e3351536 16x9 992.jpg
wirestory c19e698a3531726447895841e3351536 16x9 992.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the Social media company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents …

WASHINGTON — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Elon Musk’s mass layoffs at Twitter and trying to obtain his internal communications as part of ongoing oversight into the social media company’s privacy and cybersecurity practices, according to documents described in a congressional report.

The FTC has been watching the company for years since Twitter agreed to a 2011 consent order alleging serious data security lapses. But the agency’s concerns spiked with the tumult that followed Musk’s Oct. 27 takeover of the company.

- Advertisement -

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee published excerpts from the FTC’s letters Tuesday as part of a report alleging that the agency was overreaching “to harass Elon Musk’s Twitter.”

The House said the requests amounted to a deluge of “demands about its personnel decisions in each of the company’s departments, every internal communication relating to Elon Musk and even Twitter’s interactions with journalists” who Musk’s team allowed to see certain employee emails and messages.

Udemy Free, more than 5,000 free online marketing courses

Those documents were dubbed “The Twitter Files” and were meant to show how the company made decisions to moderate content before Musk took over.

In a response to the House report, the FTC said, “Protecting consumers’ privacy is exactly what the FTC is supposed to do. It should come as no surprise that career staff at the commission are conducting a rigorous investigation into Twitter’s compliance with a consent order that came into effect long before Mr. Musk purchased the company.”

- Advertisement -

Twitter had already paid a $150 million penalty in May, about five months before Musk’s takeover, for violating the 2011 consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.

But in November, a group of Democratic senators called those commitments into question and asked the FTC — led by Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat — to investigate any possible violations amid concerns that reports of Twitter’s disorder and drastically reduced staff under Musk posed serious security risks.

The FTC said at the time it was “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”

Credittechnology/wireStory/ftc-probes-twitter-data-practices-after-elon-musks-97713956" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">FTC probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk’s layoffs

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ted Cruz Puts Joe Biden’s $6.9T Budget Priorities Into Perfect Perspective in Just One Killer Tweet – RedState

The opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily represent the...
Latest news

Silicon Valley Bank employees received bonuses hours before takeover

Police officers leave Silicon Valley Banks headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 10,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.