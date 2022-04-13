Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Frost, an app that reduces the size and consumption of Facebook on mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Frost is an open source app that allows access Facebook by minimizing the size of this applicationfor which it strips it of everything that can slow down the user experience, in addition to reducing the space it can occupy in the storage space of the mobile device, up to occupy only 5 megabytes.

Frost is only available for Android and is an open source app

It should be noted that the reduction in space and size provided by Frost does not reach as much as what Facebook Lite already meant, an official version launched by Facebook itself for users in areas with connection problems or with limited data plans, which limited the space at just 252 Kb. However, Frost does improve usability since, despite its larger size, the consumption of resources is much lower than that required by Facebook Lite. This adds fluidity and lightness to the user experience of browsing the social network.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

By reducing both the size, but especially the resource usage of the mobile device compared to the official Facebook application, it can be an excellent alternative for users with mobile devices of previous generations or with free storage space problems. For this, it uses being an open source application, being available only for Android.

Read:

CallLog Smart Manager, an app with which you can modify the mobile call log as you wish

It can be downloaded from the GitHub page of its developer, Allan Wang, and being open source, it is completely customizable by the user. It is an alternative for those who prefer not to install the official Facebook app but also prefer not to access this social network from the browser.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Frost even has news sections, access to Facebook Messenger, notifications, the option to view videos in a floating window and, what for many may be even more interesting, allows you to browse Facebook without advertising.

The only aspect that must be taken into account if you decide to install Frost is that you will have to cancel the restriction that Facebook imposes on access to the social network from browsers embedded in mobile devices. This can be done by accessing the “Settings – Multimedia content” menu from the official Facebook app. checking the box “Links are opened externally”.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

.

Previous articleMac Studio Firmware Teases Possible New Mac Mini
Next articlePolar Pacer, new smartwatch perfect for runners
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

Polar Pacer, new smartwatch perfect for runners

If you are one of those who practice running, surely you want to have a possible equipment....
Tech News

Mac Studio Firmware Teases Possible New Mac Mini

Rumored for several months now, it seems that the possibility that Apple is preparing a new Mac Mini...
Tech News

Hubble finds the largest nucleus ever found in a comet

We have a new member in the family of known stellar objects, and in this case it is...
Android

All the ways to leave a WhatsApp group without being noticed

groups of WhatsApp they are one of the most useful tools that the Meta messaging platform has. ...