From when does “forwarded many times” appear on WhatsApp?

Forwarding messages on WhatsApp is a very useful feature, and one that you probably use often. If this is your case, you will know that when you forward a message or it is forwarded to you, a text appears that indicates it. However, they may have forwarded you a message and that the text “forwarded many times” appears in it . If you did not know what it is due to, we will explain it to you in this article.

WhatsApp is the star messaging application on the market, and although there are others like Telegram that little by little are taking away "public", the truth is that to date it has no rival. The function of forwarding messages came to the Facebook application in 2018, and since then it is possibly one of the most used. This has a couple of indicators that will appear on the screen every time we forward a message or receive it, something that has a very logical reason for being. Why does it appear forwarded many times Let's start with the basics. When we forward a message to any recipient, the text "Forwarded" will appear at the top of the message. With this, the application makes sure that the recipient of the message understands that it is not an original message, but it comes from another chat (either individual or collective). In addition, WhatsApp does not give you total freedom when it comes to forwarding a message, since we can only select 5 recipients at a time, and we can only forward a message that has already been forwarded to a group chat. As explained by the application itself, this measure seeks to protect the privacy of messages, as well as to ensure that the "end-to-end" encrypted content of the app continues to fulfill its mission. Differences between forwarded and forwarded many times.

So when does the “forwarded many times” message appear? The WhatsApp support page explains that this label and an icon of two arrows will appear if a message is forwarded at least five times after being sent by the original sender. This measure is WhatsApp’s way of preventing content such as hoaxes, viral messages or inappropriate content from being spread through its chats. These types of messages also have a harder limitation when it comes to forwarding them, since we can only do it with one chat at a time.

Is there any way to avoid it?

WhatsApp has always been very clear when it comes to its security. If a message has already been forwarded or is already tagged as forwarded, many times there is no way to remove it so that the recipient of the message cannot know the “shared” origin of the message.

However, there is a way to prevent this message from appearing, although it is very rudimentary in comparison. The way to do it would be to avoid this forwarding method that WhatsApp offers us, and for this what we would have to do would be copy and send the message contact by contact. If we do this, the application will not detect that we are forwarding the message, so we will make sure that the recipient does not know that the message came from another chat.