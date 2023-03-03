5G News
From today it is more expensive to replace the battery of your...

From today it is more expensive to replace the battery of your iPhone 13 or earlier

As we anticipated, if you have an iPhone 13 or earlier with a degraded battery due to use and you intend to continue using the phone for a long time, from today it will cost you more.

Out-of-warranty battery replacement service for all iPhone models (except iPhone 14) has increased by 24 euros.

For example, Apple’s iPhone 13 battery replacement It has gone from 75 to 99 euros as of today. The iPhone 14 family is not included in this price adjustment, since it already cost 119 euros for these models from the beginning.

- Advertisement -

Previously, Apple charged 75 euros for the most recent generations such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X. Battery replacement for the iPhone SE and iPhone 8 and earlier models were charged at 55 euros. These prices have increased by 24 euros.

A few years ago, in 2018, Apple significantly reduced the battery replacement cut to just 29 euros as a result of the controversy over the loss of iPhone performance due to degrading the battery. Customers could change the battery to get full performance back.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G: fewer cameras, more speed and a personalized brain for the same price


- Advertisement -

