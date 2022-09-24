From the outside in! Galaxy Z Flip 4 survives video dismantling

After its folding brother was torn apart, it’s time for the galaxy Z Flip 4 to be the ball of the day, having its internal parts exposed in another video of teardown.
The procedure, carried out by the JerryRigEverythingon YouTube, has as its main objective to check eventual changes in the structure of the device in relation to previous generations, verifying its internal components and its dismantling process to, finally, check if the device can be reassembled, “coming back to life”.
Check it out below:
As it was possible to observe, removing the display and the back of the device still requires the application of heat, in addition to extra care, but the rest of the procedure is quite standard, following almost like that of a “common” cell phone, not foldable. .
The lawsuit also reveals that, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the folding bezel retains a metal bracket under the display, and that an additional sheet was also used to reinforce the display around the hinge.
With the components fully exposed, we can see Samsung’s beautiful engineering work, which has improved the hinge mechanism, using machined channels instead of gears to make the device bend.
But the big surprise of the video, without a doubt, is the end, when when reassembled, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 goes back to working normally – something that was not seen in the Fold process. Apparently, Samsung’s efforts to improve its foldables with each generation are paying off.