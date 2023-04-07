From the darkness of the ocean to technology: the adaptation of deep-sea fish

The oceans are one of the most mysterious places on our planet. With an average depth of 3,800 meters and a maximum of 11 kilometers, the sea is home to a wide variety of species, many of which have not yet been discovered.

Scientists have recently videotaped the deepest fish ever documented by humans. He pseudoliparis, an unknown type of deep-sea fish, was captured by an autonomous camera at a depth of 8,336 meters in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, southeast of Japan. This scientific feat has opened the debate on how animals have adapted to survive in the most hostile environments on the planet.

The hadal zone and its ecosystem

The place where the Pseudoliparis fish was found is known as the hadal zone, which extends from 6 to 11 kilometers deep. This zone is characterized by complete darkness, crushing pressure, and near-freezing temperatures.

Previously, scientists believed that life in the deep ocean was impossible due to these harsh conditions. However, in 1977, an American research team discovered that hydrothermal vents on the sea floor teemed with life. Since then, more than 600 never-before-seen species have been discovered in this area, including “The Hoff”, a new type of crab named after American actor David Hasselhoff because of its hairy chest, and the “Chrysomallon squamiferum” conch. », a type of shell with iron armor.

Animal adaptations in the hadal zone

Life in the hadal zone is extremely difficult, yet many species have developed unique adaptations to survive in these conditions. Deep-sea fish, for example, they do not have a swim bladdera gas-filled organ that allows them to float in water, because the difference in pressure between air and water would cause the organ to burst.

Some species of crustaceans, such as the giant amphipod, and the Pseudoliparis have high concentrations of organic molecules called piezoliths. These molecules prevent their cell membranes and proteins from being crushed under the extreme pressure experienced in the deep ocean. Some deep-sea fish also have larger red blood cells and high concentrations of hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in the blood, to survive in a low-oxygen environment.

What do piezolites do?

Piezolites are organic molecules found in high concentrations in some species of animals that inhabit the deep ocean, such as crustaceans and deep-sea fish. These molecules have the ability to protect animal cell membranes and proteins against the effects of extreme pressure experienced in the deep ocean.

They work by counteracting the pressure that water exerts on cell membranes and animal proteins. When put under pressure, water tends to compress the proteins and cell membranes of organisms, which can damage and destroy them. However, piezoliths have the ability to increase the space occupied by proteins inside cells, counteracting the effect of water pressure and thus protecting proteins and cell membranes.

They are made up of different types of organic molecules, such as amino acids and sugars, that come together to form complex molecular structures. Although some organisms are known to produce piezoliths, how they are synthesized and how they function in organisms is not yet fully understood.

Scientists are studying piezoliths in deep-ocean animals to better understand their structure and function, and how they might be used in future technological applications. Piezolites have been found to have unique mechanical and structural properties, making them interesting for use in materials resistant to pressure and deformation.

technological implications

Animal adaptations in the hadal zone may have important implications for technology. The ability of these species to survive in extreme conditions could inspire the development of new materials and technologies that can withstand high pressures and temperatures.

For example, organic molecules that protect deep-sea crustaceans and fish from extreme pressure could be used in the manufacture of pressure-resistant materials in the aerospace industry. On the other hand, the study of hemoglobin and the adaptation of fish to low oxygen concentration could be useful to develop technologies that help people who work in environments with low oxygen pressure, such as astronauts or workers at high altitudes.