From now on you can try Apple Music for 1 month

Those from Cupertino have reduced the trial period of Apple Music since its launch in 2015. From three months to a single month, new subscribers they will have less time to enjoy the free trial. This week it has already been seen on sites in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries. This change was discovered by Mac Otakara.

Less time to try Apple Music

Two things that surprise, this change and the prices. We know that around the world, the increases to different platforms have come to the fore and Apple has been one of the few that has not changed its prices. The individual plan continues to maintain its price of 9.99 dollars (euros) but now you can only try it for free for 1 month.

Spotify has always had its trial month on the premium subscription but will temporarily offer two months in select countries. If you sign up with PayPal, you may be eligible for a 3-month trial. Apple will not reveal the reason why it has made this decision, but it is surely doing so in order to obtain more subscriptions.

It is one of the services that offers different audio qualities from HiRes, Lossless and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. It has one of the best catalogs in terms of coverage of artists and groups, it has exclusives and usually has some extra content for its subscribers. Personally, I have had Apple Music since its launch and the app has had good changes that has made me continue trusting its service. The first thing is the price and the ability to share the subscription in Family Sharing mode.