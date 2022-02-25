From now on it will be easier to search for things on WhatsApp, how will it be achieved?

Surely on more than one occasion you have had to look for something in a WhatsApp conversation and you have gone crazy scrolling through all the messages in it. This is not efficient at all, and it seems that this problem has its days numbered as seen in a new test version of the messaging application. Today it has been possible to see a new addition that they have introduced in WhatsApp with the aim of correcting what we have mentioned before and, in this way, making life much easier for users. At the moment, the novelty we are talking about is present only in the development that exists for the Android operating system, but the logical thing is that once its reliability is verified, it will be available for the rest of the company owned by Meta (iOS and, of course, both the web and the one for computers). What is the novelty that comes to WhatsApp What is now included is a specific search engine for each of the chats that you have in the list of the application’s home page. In this way, anything can be found much more easily and quickly in each of them in a similar way to what happens in Telegram (again, WhatsApp lags behind when it comes to functions). The case is that the tool is most interesting. But, there is something that for the moment we believe needs to be improved in the implementation once we have verified that it exists: the way to access the new function. Finding it is not exactly something very intuitive, and if you do not know exactly where it is, it may go unnoticed by you. The fact is that to find it you have to do the following for the moment: Open the chat in which you have to look for something and, once in it, click on the name of the contact or group in the upper area. As usual You will see the identification image in the upper area and, just below, there are several icons. Before there was only the one to make a voice or video call, but now one more is included that has the image of a magnifying glass and is the one that allows you to carry out a search. When you click on it, a text box opens so you can write what you want. that you want to locate and, once you finish. You have to hit the submit button. It could be better Everything quite simple, yes, but access to the search engine in our opinion should be placed in the upper ribbon of the chat so that it would be much easier to access it) and, in this case, there is no risk that you start a call by mistake , for example). In what has to do with the operation, we have verified that everything goes perfectly and that there is no problem at all when it comes to locating what you are looking for. Now all that remains is for WhatsApp to decide to implement this new function in the final version of its application and, given how this option works, we do not believe that this will take long to happen. >