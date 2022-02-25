Tech News

From now on it will be easier to search for things on WhatsApp, how will it be achieved?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Surely on more than one occasion you have had to look for something in a WhatsApp conversation and you have gone crazy scrolling through all the messages in it. This is not efficient at all, and it seems that this problem has its days numbered as seen in a new test version of the messaging application. Today it has been possible to see a new addition that they have introduced in WhatsApp with the aim of correcting what we have mentioned before and, in this way, making life much easier for users. At the moment, the novelty we are talking about is present only in the development that exists for the Android operating system, but the logical thing is that once its reliability is verified, it will be available for the rest of the company owned by Meta (iOS and, of course, both the web and the one for computers). What is the novelty that comes to WhatsApp What is now included is a specific search engine for each of the chats that you have in the list of the application’s home page. In this way, anything can be found much more easily and quickly in each of them in a similar way to what happens in Telegram (again, WhatsApp lags behind when it comes to functions). The case is that the tool is most interesting. But, there is something that for the moment we believe needs to be improved in the implementation once we have verified that it exists: the way to access the new function. Finding it is not exactly something very intuitive, and if you do not know exactly where it is, it may go unnoticed by you. The fact is that to find it you have to do the following for the moment: Open the chat in which you have to look for something and, once in it, click on the name of the contact or group in the upper area. As usual You will see the identification image in the upper area and, just below, there are several icons. Before there was only the one to make a voice or video call, but now one more is included that has the image of a magnifying glass and is the one that allows you to carry out a search. When you click on it, a text box opens so you can write what you want. that you want to locate and, once you finish. You have to hit the submit button. It could be better Everything quite simple, yes, but access to the search engine in our opinion should be placed in the upper ribbon of the chat so that it would be much easier to access it) and, in this case, there is no risk that you start a call by mistake , for example). In what has to do with the operation, we have verified that everything goes perfectly and that there is no problem at all when it comes to locating what you are looking for. Now all that remains is for WhatsApp to decide to implement this new function in the final version of its application and, given how this option works, we do not believe that this will take long to happen. >

Previous articleIntel presents its most advanced mini-PCs: NUC 12 Extreme
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

From now on it will be easier to search for things on WhatsApp, how will it be achieved?

Surely on more than one occasion you have had to look for something in a WhatsApp conversation...
Laptops

Intel presents its most advanced mini-PCs: NUC 12 Extreme

Intel has announced the launch of the NUC 12 Extreme, the new generation of mini-PCs that, as we...
Tech News

Customize screenshots in Windows 11 with this trick

The Redmond-based giant is working hard to keep the latest version of its acclaimed operating system a...
Reviews

Huawei MateBook 16, review: a great screen to start playing seriously with the elders of the class

After surpassing the models with diagonals around 13-14 inches, the next market niche in which a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.