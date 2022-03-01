MobileAndroid

From Korea: “Apple and Samsung already fighting to win the headset challenge”

The Apple’s AR / VR headset has been at the center of rumors for weeks, even months. The doubts about whether Apple could really be working on a project like this have now been set aside for a while: the Apple viewer will be done, indeed according to the latest rumors if they will do two one of which could arrive by the end of 2022.

Indiscretions that do not subside, because the latest from Korea reveals that the competition between Apple and Samsung’s historical rivals has already come to life. Apple, according to information gathered by etnews.comis focused on a virtual reality headset with Micro OLED display that it would have made in collaboration with TSMC, and this, in fact, has already been talked about for over a year.

APPLE BETS ON MICRO OLEDS, SAMSUNG ON HOLOGRAMS

THE Micro OLEDin addition to possessing the typical advantages of OLEDs such as the absence of the color filter thanks to the self-sufficiency of LEDs, they bring with them a series of improvements: they are more compact, thin and energy efficient. Furthermore, according to the Korean newspaper, Apple would use the Mac-derived M1 chip, and this gives the measure of how powerful it would be in this hypothesis the viewer under development in Cupertino.

While Apple would have focused on Micro OLED technology, Samsung would be trying to differentiate himself by going to another direction, in some ways more fascinating: the company is said to work with the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology to a viewer with technology holograma hologram, therefore capable of giving the wearer the feeling of having what he sees in front of him, as if the object really existed.

Also according to Korean colleagues, Samsung is collaborating with DigiLens to optimize the technology, an American company specializing in AR and extended reality or XRor extended reality. Pure Samsung, like Apple, would be willing to use what it has at home: no Qualcomm chip but a Exynoswhile the operating system would be derived from Android.

In Seoul, however, they would already be well advanced, so much so that the development of a prototype it would already be complete and there would be comparisons underway to understand when launch the device on the market. In short, different paths for the two tech giants but the same objective: to dominate the market of the future, that of viewers.

 

