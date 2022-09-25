From a galaxy far, far away comes Baby Yoda’s Tamagotchi

Since his appearance in the series The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (Grogu) has become an iconic character in popular culture.

This gave rise to all kinds of merchandising for this cute character: from t-shirts to notebooks, backpacks and, of course, toys.

It is in this last section where the launch of a Baby Yoda was recently announced, which caused a sensation by being presented in the form of .

For those who don’t know, the Tamagotchi was one of the most popular toys of the 90s. This represented a virtual pet which was shaped like an egg and could be viewed on a pixelated black and white screen.

Returning to Baby Yoda’s Tamagotchi, those who acquire it will have the mission of take care of him by giving him squid soup and macaroni as food.

Also, this Tamagotchi included with Minigames that will allow you to unlock a lot of costumes.

However, you have to be careful with the amount of food you give Baby Yoda, since if you go over the recommended portion you will cause the squid to jump on him.

Also, depending on how efficiently you care for Baby Yoda, it’s likely that the Dark Trooper come in your search.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the last resurgence of the Tamagotchi, since in the past this device has been reused to create new versions with other Star Wars characters such as R2-D2.

Secondly, bandai namcothe Tamagotchi developer company, indicated that this new model of Baby Yoda will soon be available for reservation on Amazon.