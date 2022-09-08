From 7 p.m.: Live ticker and live analysis of Apple’s iPhone 14 event

At the “Far Out” keynote there should be new s and Watch models, maybe AirPods Pro and a lot more. We report live.

It’s the Apple of the year: Today at 7 p.m. Apple will present new iPhones – probably up to four new models. In addition, revised versions of the Apple Watch computer clock are expected – and possibly new AirPods Pro earplugs. In addition, Apple is likely to announce the imminent availability of the final version of iOS 16. As usual, the event will take place in Cupertino, California – apparently as a mixture of recording and subsequent hands-on of the new devices for press representatives.

Lots of news

The keynote under the title “Far out” delivers a new generation of Apple’s most important product with the iPhone. In addition to two standard iPhones – iPhone 14 (6.1 inches) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7 inches) – two new Pro models, the Pro and Pro Max are expected. The latter will be particularly exciting: Apple is planning to replace the Notch, better cameras, new A16 SoCs and an always-on display that can go down to 1 Hertz.

New Apple Watch with giant screen

Three new models are expected from the Apple Watch: A completely new Apple Watch Pro with a robust and larger case, an Apple Watch Series 8 with a new temperature sensor and a revised Apple Watch SE. The new AirPods Pro could come with Bluetooth LE audio, more battery life and a better charging case. The presentation of the final version of iOS 16 is also expected. New Macs and iPads or Apple’s first mixed reality headset are unlikely to come sooner. Later dates have probably been announced for this.

