FRITZ!Repeater 2400 from AVM, a powerful and versatile repeater

Choosing a new Wi-Fi is a very important decision, although in the end it will be determined above all by two big keys: our needs and our budget. If we have a very limited budget the AVM !Repeater 600 may be a good option, since it is economical and offers a good level of benefits for what it costs. However, if we have a higher budget and want to enjoy a high level of performance, the AVM FRITZ! Repeater 2400 is one of the best models that we can find within its category and price range.

The AVM FRITZ!Repeater 2400 is a dual-band repeater that is prepared to work with Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 standards, which means that we can connect both in the 2.4 GHz band and in the 5 GHz band. This is very important because it means that we will enjoy the best of both worlds, that is, the greater range and backward compatibility of the band of 2.4 GHz and the higher speed and quality of the signal offered by the 5 GHz band, since it suffers less interference.

That is precisely one of the most important differences that this repeater presents compared to other cheaper models, since these are usually limited to the 2.4 GHz band, but it is not the only one. The AVM FRITZ!Repeater 2400 also features state-of-the-art technologies, among which we can highlight «Crossband Repeating», which automatically selects the best possible connection both with the router and with all the devices that we have connected.

How fast can the FRITZ!Repeater 2400 from AVM be?

Well, it depends on the band to which we connect. If we use the 2.4 GHz band we can reach a peak of 600 Mbps, while in the 5 GHz band we will have a maximum speed of 1,733 Mbps. Adding both figures we find a combined speed of 2,333 Mbpsand we will also enjoy at all times the value and simplicity that technology offers Mesh Wi-Fi.

It also has a gigabit lan connector which, as its name suggests, is capable of working at 1Gbps. We can take advantage of it to connect directly to a nearby device that is limited by poor performance with wireless connections, something that obviously improves the value and versatility offered by the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 2400.

Other important things to keep in mind

The FRITZ!Repeater 2400 from AVM is a very easy-to-use repeater that integrates seamlessly into any network, as it we can link it to the router in seconds using the WPS standard. If we have a FRITZ!Box router, the repeater will directly copy the configuration we have, and will keep the network settings, including the names and passwords of the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks.

We will have no problem choosing the best place in our house to place the AVM FRITZ!Repeater 2400 repeater, since this repeater comes with a signal indicator light that will help us find the optimal point to maximize the range without compromising signal stability. This is very important, because if we place the repeater too far from the router, the performance may not be good. We can also use the free FRITZ!App WLAN application to view and control the most important settings of our Wi-Fi network.

As far as consumption is concerned, the FRITZ!Repeater 2400 from AVM is a very efficient device. In standby mode it has a minimum consumption, and on average it stands at 4.1 watts. Its maximum peak is only 8.5 watts. This model comes with 5 year warrantywhich will give us total peace of mind and allow us to amortize it with all the guarantees.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!