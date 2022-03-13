FRITZ!App WLAN: Discover everything this free app has to offer

What is the FRITZ!App Wi-Fi? It is a completely free application from AVM, the well-known German manufacturer of network solutions, with which we can control all the keys of our Wi-Fi connection from our smartphone or tablet, and see its status and the devices that they are connected to it.

This application is part of the ecosystem of free solutions offered by AVM, and seamlessly integrates with FRITZ!OS, the Linux-based operating system used by the German company’s routers. By this we mean that, as expected, the FRITZ!App WLAN works at its best when used together with a FRITZ!Box router.

How can I get the FRITZ!App WLAN?

It’s very simple, you just have to enter the app store of your mobile device, App Store if you use an iOS terminal and Google Play Store if you have one based on Android. Once inside, use the application browser to find the FRITZ!App WLAN and that’s it, all you have to do is download and install it, something that won’t take more than a few seconds.

As we have told you at the beginning, this application is completely free, and does not integrate any type of micropayments or advertisingwhich means that with it you will enjoy a perfect experience at all times, without interruptions and without interference that could bother you.

To be able to install it we need a device with iOS 12 or higher and 41.5 MB free, or a terminal with Android 7 or higher and 8 MB free.

What can I do with the FRITZ!App WLAN?

We have already seen a preview of its most important functions at the beginning of this article, but let’s delve into them to get a clearer view:

You can view the status of your Wi-Fi network and your Internet connection, including important aspects such as the IP address, the supported bands and the actual transfer rates.

and your Internet connection, including important aspects such as the IP address, the supported bands and the actual transfer rates. You can also use it to view nearby Wi-Fi networks . Next to these, an indicator will appear with the status and intensity of each network.

. Next to these, an indicator will appear with the status and intensity of each network. The FRITZ!App WLAN can be used to link mobile devices to the FRITZ!Box router in a simpler way.

in a simpler way. With this application we can also perform a complete examination of our Wi-Fi network, which will make it easier for us to assess aspects such as coverage in different locations in our home.

which will make it easier for us to assess aspects such as coverage in different locations in our home. The app can help us share the connection with our guests activating special accesses for them.

activating special accesses for them. We can see which devices are connected to our Wi-Fi network, which will help us identify intruders.

which will help us identify intruders. It helps us to hit the placement of a Wi-Fi repeater.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ.