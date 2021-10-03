FRITZ! Powerline 1240E: For those who want it all, but without paying too much

The FRITZ! Powerline 1240E is a PLC device with Wi-Fi repeater functions that positions just one notch below the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E, a model we already had the opportunity to talk about in depth in this article, and which addresses to those users who want to expand the reach of their Internet connection effortlessly, and enjoying the best of both worlds (cable and Wi-Fi).

All of the above can be directly translated into the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E, as it offers identical wired performance as the superior model, and has a very attractive level of performance, but its price is lower, which makes it an excellent option for all those users who need to expand their connection both wired and wireless, but have a slightly tighter budget.

To install and configure the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E we do not have to do anything special, that is, it does not require any complicated settings or unusual configuration. Simply connect it by cable to the router, insert it into the closest outlet, place the output unit in another outlet located in the area where we want to expand our Internet connection and voila, we can connect to it via LAN (cable) and WLAN (Wi-Fi).

FRITZ! Powerline 1240E: Key Features

PLC device with Wi-Fi repeater functions.

Compatible with the HomePlug AV2 PLC standard.

Gigabit Ethernet port (Gigabit LAN) with a speed of up to 1,200 Mbps.

Wi-Fi N wireless connectivity with a speed of up to 300 Mbps.

Quality of Service technology, which prioritizes bandwidth based on workload.

Supports multicast sessions through IGMP.

AES 128-bit factory encryption for secure connections.

Supports the Internet protocol IPv6.

WPS to connect Wi-Fi devices with the push of a button.

It supports the WPA2 standard and is compatible with Wi-Fi Mesh.

Full integration with FRITZ! OS.

Efficient and easy to use.

It can work as a Wi-Fi access point.

Price: 120.09 euros.

FRITZ! Powerline 1240E or FRITZ! Powerline 1260E, which is better?

It is a simple question, and the answer is that it depends on our specific needs. The most important difference between the two PLC devices is in the wireless section, since the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E limited to the Wi-Fi 4 standard and runs at a maximum of 300 Mbpswhile the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E supports Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 standards, reaching speeds of up to 400 Mbps and 866 Mbps, respectively.

If our main objective is to be connected by cable, but we also want to extend the range of our Wi-Fi connection while enjoying acceptable performance, the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E is our best bet. By cons, if the Wi-Fi connection is also going to play a very important role for usWe should go for the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E, as it will make a substantial difference thanks to its compatibility with the Wi-Fi 5 standard.

In the end, the important thing is your needs, so think carefully before buying. Continuing with the previous explanation, be clear that in familiar environments where there are several devices connected by Wi-Fi simultaneously the FRITZ! Powerline 1260E would clearly be the optimal choice. On the other hand, if you live alone and do not need to have a high bandwidth in wireless connections, the FRITZ! Powerline 1240E would be a good purchase.

