Friends and family of ‘cool wee guy’ with cancer push bed from Dublin to Dongeal to raise money for vital charities

Friends, family and neighbours of a six-year-old with cancer pushed a bed from Dublin to Donegal to raise money for vital charities.

‘Noah’s Bed Push’ takes its name from a little boy from just outside Letterkenny with an infectious personality and a way with people.

Noah Gooch has Down Syndrome and was diagnosed with leukemia when he was five-years-old.

Since then his parents having been in and out of Crumlin and Letterkenny hospital as their son goes through gruelling treatment.

The family decided to push a bed from Crumlin hospital to Letterkenny hospital to raise money for important charities and to show other parents that help is always out there.

Noah’s Bed arrived at its destination at Letterkenny hospital this evening after travelling 250km over four days.

Over €90,000 euro has been raised for nine charities including Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, Crumlin Children’s Health Foundation and Donegal Down Syndrome.

Lee Gooch is Noah’s dad and a well-known presenter on Highland Radio.

He told Dublin Live that Noah’s positivity and outgoing nature has helped the family through the last six difficult months.

Lee said: “He is the most brilliant, loveable child ever and I say that as a proud dad.

“He is a cool wee guy and he just has this connection that brings people together.”

Noah started Junior Infants last year and is a bit of a bookworm.

“Ryan Tubridy would love him.

“He just loves reading books.

“When he went into school he was reading first class books.”

Noah’s diagnosis shocked the whole family but Lee, his wife Claire and their other son Lee Junior have been supported by a fantastic network.

Lee said: “We’re a pretty positive going family but we’re like anybody- we’re not made of steel.”

“You have your good days and bad days.

“If you’re having a bad day he pulls us all together and says ‘hug.’

“Then we all go over and give him a hug, like a group hug.”

Noah is 6 months into 3 and a half years of treatment and is currently on the toughest regime.

“There’s three types of treatment- regime A, regime B and regime C.

“A is tough, B is tough, C is very, very tough.”

Hearing that the first regime wasn’t working for Noah was like a ‘bombshell’ for the family as the next step would be extremely harsh.

“It’s very tough on him.

“Anyone that has walked this walk will know.”

The family now want to give back to the healthcare staff that have helped them on their journey so far.

Lee said: “I can’t praise the hospital staff full stop enough.

“Everyone is so kind.

“Myself and Claire always wanted to do something positive to let other people know that there is help out there.”

They were eager to highlight smaller charities that many people don’t hear about unless their child becomes sick.

“Nobody hears about them or knows about them unless you’re talking to another parent.”

These charities also help the siblings of children with cancer something that Lee feels can often be forgotten about.

He said: “You can’t forget the siblings, sometimes they’re left behind.

“The other day he [Lee Junior] was standing outside the fridge.

“He was saying -‘why does Noah have to have leukemia?'”

The entire family have been overwhelmed with the support from all parts of the country with celebrities like Daniel O’Donnell eager to help in any way that they could.

Noah’s Bed Push fundraising page is continuing to smash targets.

“It’s just completely blown us all away…

“We’re all gobsmacked.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Get the latest headlines straight to your inbox by signing up for free email alerts