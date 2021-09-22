Frida Kahlo’s Self-Portrait Could Become The Most Valuable Latin American Artwork Ever Sold

One of the most famous self-portraits of the well-known Frida Kahlo, is about to make history in the world of Latin American art. Apparently, the work ‘Diego and I’ could very soon sell for more than 30 million dollars at auction.

With that amount, it would become the most expensive piece of Latin American art ever to be publicly sold. At the moment, the amount is only an estimate, so the painting has not broken any records yet, according to The Guardian explained.

However, due to both its execution and level of preservation, and the story behind it, the self-portrait promises to be a unique and highly valuable acquisition. Something that could be clearly translated into a great interest in the piece and a subsequent shower of generous offers.

Behind ‘Diego and I’ by Frida Kahlo

According to what was recently announced by Sotheby’s, they will soon put on sale the self-portrait of Frida Kahlo known as ‘Diego and I’. In her 1949 work, the artist not only reflects her stormy relationship with the muralist, but also highlights the way in which he, despite everything, is always present in her mind.

Courtesy of FridaKahlo.org

The self-portrait also shows Frida with her hair loose and wild, in contrast to the bows and braids that she usually wears in her other paintings. That difference, as explained in The Guardian, is also present to visually represent how her relationship with Diego came to surround and suffocate her.

Something that has even been corroborated by Frida herself when expressing her perspective on her relationship with the artist. As an example, we can mention the phrase that the painter would write in her notebook saying:

I suffered two major accidents in my life, one in which a tram ran over me … the other accident is Diego ”.

The origin of ‘Diego and I’

As is well known, Diego was known for his constant infidelity to his wife Frida. With whom he was married since 1929. Specifically at the time when the iconic Spanish artist painted ‘Diego y yo’, the muralist would find himself having an affair with María Félix, who in addition to being a movie star of the time, also she was friends with Frida.

About to make history …

Thanks to such a complex background, the work of art is valued both for its aesthetic and conceptual proposal. According to Anna di Stasi, who is Sotheby’s Latin American art director, Frida’s work personifies:

the painstakingly detailed representation, complex iconography and deeply personal narratives that are the hallmark of his mature painting.

He also declared that Kahlo, as a person, has also established herself as an icon of modern culture whose imprint and influences still resonate today. Due to such scope, the sale of the painting is expected to be around 30 million dollars.

If successful, the self-portrait would become the Latin American work of art sold at the highest price in history. Due to which he would end up dethroning The Rivals, a Rivera creation that sold in 2019 at Christie’s for $ 9.76 million.