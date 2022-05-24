Freud’s Bones Review: the video game about the master of psychoanalysis

Compared to our first contact with Freud’s Bones, this videogame creature dedicated to the father of psychoanalysis has changed considerably. A fluid and constantly changing project, the realization of which was carried out by a single author. Winner of the 2020 edition of the Redbull Indie Forge, Fortuna “Axel Fox” Emperor has in fact shaped Freud’s Bones in total autonomy, fascinated by the idea of ​​being able to combine the passion for video games with the suggestive figure of Sigmund Freud.

The result is a challenging point & click adventure, capable of transporting players to the troubled Vienna of the 1920s. Between the threatening rise of the Austrian National Socialist Party and the hostility of academics towards psychoanalysis theories, Freud’s Bones leads us to experience a sophisticated game of mirrors, challenging us to interpret the psyche of the legendary Sigmund Freud. Currently available exclusively on PC (via Steam), Indie will also reach the console world in the future, thanks to the already confirmed Nintendo Switch version of Freud’s Bones.

The darkest night of the soul

“One cannot always feed a snake in one’s womb, nor get up every night to sow thorns in the garden of one’s soul“, wrote Oscar Wilde, in a sentence that would probably not have been unwelcome to Sigmund Freud. In the heart of the Roaring Twenties, the theories of the Austrian cynical genius did not meet the favor of the academic world, populated by a scientific community that scorned and harshly criticized the theories of psychoanalysis. A difficult context for the protagonist of Freud’s Boneswhich will soon be accompanied by a serious sequence of personal dramas alongside professional anguish.

Supported only by his immeasurable ego, from cocaine and cigar smoke, Sigmund Freud is sinking into the darkest night of the soul. Regardless of the risk of losing himself forever, the man is rescued by one mysterious inner voice. A manifestation of his own conscience that should not surprise the theorist of the unconscious too much, who nevertheless remains deeply disturbed by it. Among the echoes of ancient Egyptian spells, delusional nightmares and panic attacks, our Freud is nevertheless forced to resign himself and decide to listen to the mysterious voice, impersonated, obviously, by the gamer.

Over the course of one night, we find ourselves so ad take control of life e

of the scholar’s professional activity, with the absolute freedom to guide the protagonist’s choices, on a path that may lead to various epilogues. Deciding to abide by the moral conventions of the time or to selfishly celebrate the pleasures of life are both available options for an inner voice that can prove to be both saving and destructive. A decidedly intriguing premise, which he was able to conquer us in a few minutes, also thanks to sagacity of the dialogues proposed by Freud’s Boneswhich confirms our first impressions linked to a level of writing of excellent workmanship.

Masters of psychoanalysis

Much of Sigmund Freud’s vicissitudes, of course, have their core in his professional activity. For most of the 5 hours or so necessary to complete the game, we therefore find ourselves trying to interpret the troubled minds of our patients. With a simplified system compared to what is outlined in the first Demo of Freud’s Bones, the players are called to grasp the unspoken that are hidden among the words of the patients, decidedly reluctant to open up sincerely to the psychoanalyst. Did the young woman sitting on our couch actually hurt herself when she fell on shattered glass? And what lurks in the mind of this delusional man who praises the purification of mankind?

After a brief introduction to the concepts of Ex (individual drives), Super-ego (collective morality) ed the (individual conscience), which represent the fulcrum of Freudian psychoanalysis theory, we are ready to investigate the past and the feelings of patients, while with an attentive eye we analyze their clinical history, writings and further documents sent to us by relatives or doctors. During the sessions, we may decide to use severe or conciliatory tones, trying from time to time to penetrate the defenses of the troubled minds housed in our studio in Vienna. Despite a rather limited number of cases, Freud’s Bones manages to propose an interesting variety of case studiesfor an articulated journey through the complex world of psychosis that can afflict the mind and soul of the human being.

The tools at our disposal are wit and intuition, as well as the ability to resort to the art of rhetoric at the right moment. At the end of each session, we will have to take stock of the situation, drawing links between the elements at our disposal and the statements of the patients. At this stage, we will be able to choose between two different approaches, one more “clinical” and another more “creative”, able to lead us to elaborate more risky hypotheses. The predilection for one or the other will influence our Freud’s attitude towards the world.

Although pleasantly articulated, the management system of psychoanalysis sessions he doesn’t always make the most of his tools. For example, in the initial phase of the game you are introduced to the Encyclopedia, a useful tool for deciphering medical concepts or the functions of specific drugs. A very interesting idea, which however quickly loses its relevance in the overall context of the game.

We are also sorry to note that in the final version of Freud’s Bones finally, the system for accumulating experience points linked to the protagonist’s clinical performance did not find space, with consequent access to new types of therapy. It is in fact an element that, if well implemented, would certainly have enriched the paraphernalia available to players to revel in the role of the fathers of psychoanalysis.

A tormented Vienna

But beyond the confines of our studio there is a whole world of human and professional relationships. In the manage Sigmund Freud’s private lifewe can therefore choose to indulge in adulteries and drugs, or to give up the habit of smoking and dedicate our nights in search of funds and allies between doctors and the Austrian aristocracy.

In this painting, we particularly appreciated the appearance of characters such as Lou Salomé or Salvador Dalicapable of pleasantly enriching the variety of situations experienced in Freud’s Bones. Venturing through the streets of Vienna, perhaps to go to the Eckman Café for a good hot black coffee, we can decide to stop at the tobacconist’s or the pharmacy in the city, to replenish our stocks of cocaine or cigars, both useful tools to calm the mind of the protagonist in moments of major crisis. Let’s not forget to stop at the bookstore to choose the covers of our next books. These activities, as well as the search for patrons, will affect the finances at our disposal. Unfortunately, for what our experience has been, this particular component of Freud’s Bones it was not particularly incisive, with our protagonist who never risked being really in economic difficulties.

Among the elements of greatest interest relating to Sigmund Freud’s contacts with the outside world, we certainly find an excellent representation of growing anti-Semitism that permeated the Austrian society of the time. Reading the newspapers or eavesdropping on the conversations of the bourgeois salons, one can breathe the climate of hatred and discrimination that in a few years would have led the whole of Europe to the ruin of the Second World War.

Small as it is, the Vienna of Freud’s Bones it proves to be functional to the duration and scope of the adventure, which, moreover, does not fail to return decidedly suggestive sequences. With a simple but inspired art style, the title includes surreal and stylish cut-scenes, for an adventure that we definitely recommend to fans of the genre.