Frequency exchange: Federal Network Agency proposes procedures for mobile phone auctions

“In order to do justice to the interests of all market participants”, the network proposes a swap. Others should be awarded than planned.

The Network Agency has proposed a procedure for the forthcoming re-awarding of mobile communications rights, in which the interests of consumers and the various mobile operators are to be taken into account. This concerns the licenses for 800 MHz, 2.6 GHz and some 1.8 GHz from the 2010 and 2015 auctions. They expire at the end of 2025 and actually have to be reassigned in the foreseeable future. The focus is primarily on the 800 MHz frequency band, which is particularly well suited for area coverage.

Adjustments for fourth applicant

According to a position paper published by the Federal Network Agency on Thursday, the license period in the 800 MHz range is to be extended by eight years to the end of 2033 without another auction. In return, the end of the license for the 900 MHz frequency range will be brought forward by eight years from the end of 2033 to the end of 2025. This means that the established mobile communications providers Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica would not have to defend their existing 800 MHz licenses against the newcomer 1&1 in an expensive auction process. The spectrum available there is not sufficient for four providers. This step also ensures that customers are not suddenly left without a network because 1&1 is ousting one of the three competitors.

In contrast, 1&1 could compete better with the three established providers for the earlier campaign for the 900 MHz frequency band because more frequency spectrum is available here. Here all four providers could transmit in parallel.

“We want to bridge the gap between competition and supply”, said Klaus Müller, President of the Federal Network Agency. With the suggestion of a frequency one wants to balance the interests of the established portable radio operators and the market entrants. “The existing LTE coverage should be maintained and at the same time we want to grant equal access to spectrum.” The most important rule is that there should be a fair and transparent process. “Now it’s the turn of the market participants.”

The Federal Network Agency is now making the position paper available for public consultation. The affected providers, but also other market participants and associations, can comment on this until November 21, 2022.

