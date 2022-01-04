French finances will take an electoral hiatus

It should have been what the French call une evidence, a no-brainer. Almost a year ago, Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Quebec convenience store chain, offered to leave € 18 billion in the land of its founders’ ancestors to buy Carrefour. Quebecers promised to invest billions and not to fire anyone. But Emmanuel Macron dismissed the deal with a Jupiterian wave of the hand.

It is true that the Canadians were clumsy in their approach. They hired Macron’s former boss Rothschild. But the due diligence de Couche-Tard was more about walking the corridors of Carrefour and Monoprix than reporting to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Surprised by the proposal, he rejected it outright on cable television.

This illustrates the extent to which politics and private enterprise are entangled in the world’s seventh largest economy. And it explains why Parisian finances will start 2022 relatively placidly, but will likely end the year with a bang. Macron is fighting for a second term. Although he has a comfortable lead in the polls, his rapid rise to the presidency and the fickleness of voters, who have not given any president a second term since Chirac in 2002, make re-election in April not a given.

This will cause the bankers to lose their enthusiasm for the operations until the elections. Not only because they fear that transactions, especially those involving international buyers, will face additional scrutiny during this politically feverish period. Also because there is a strong pro-Macron faction among the Cac 40 executive class that wants to avoid doing anything that might kick a former corporate financier out of the Elysee.

Overall, Macron has been good at business and mergers. True, it has hampered some big deals, like Renault’s merger with FCA two years ago. But the batch of applicants for your position may not be more accommodating. Éric Zemmour, a former journalist with hard-line and eurosceptic views on immigration, would likely be even more hostile to business and foreign capital than Macron’s main opponent on the right, Marine Le Pen. The left is fragmented. And Valérie Pécresse, head of the Paris regional government, a candidate from the center-right, is not perceived as more open to market forces than Macron.

In this context, sensitive deals will be put on hold, at least until after Macron wins the election, and perhaps longer if his party fails to secure a strong position in Parliament. The biggest of them would be the long-awaited restructuring of EDF, the giant power company in which the state has an 85% stake. The government is likely to acquire the small free float and separate the renewable assets of its nuclear power business.

Buying by foreigners in sectors considered strategic – a definition that France has expanded to include yogurt, supermarkets or cars – would remain prohibited. At the end of November, the Finance Ministry extended its toughened restrictions on foreign ownership of companies it considers strategic for another year. Foreign buyers must be allowed to take stakes of more than 10% in listed companies in health, electronic communications, technology, aerospace, data centers, media, and food safety.

And buyers of private equity, who are considered temporary owners, will want to avoid assets that affect national interests. That, for example, seems to exclude any imminent sale of companies like Idemia, a security business acquired by Advent and Bpifrance from Safran in 2016. Valued at € 2.7 billion, it specializes in biometric identification technology and provides services to the Government, including border control. Putting such an asset at stake in elections would be difficult.

Similarly, privatizations, such as the government’s 51% stake in Aéroports de Paris, which Macron wanted to use to launch an innovation fund, may have to wait until the end of 2022, if not beyond. Although a referendum to block any sale from the airport operator failed to gather enough signatures in 2020, the company is trading at half its pre-pandemic peak, making a sale less financially attractive, and potentially easier for opponents to criticize.

Difficult, but not impossible, to carry out in an electoral campaign would be national mergers that raise anti-competitive issues. That said, in October Macron refused to renew Isabelle de Silva’s term as antitrust chief, a signal that many bankers interpreted as wanting to facilitate the creation of national and European champions.

But the problem is that mergers often mean job cuts, which would give Macron’s opponents ammunition. Although it was not the main cause of the end of the talks between Carrefour and Auchan, it did plan on them. A merger would have resulted in a national giant with a 30% share, reduced competition, and fewer jobs.

After the elections, a union of Carrefour with Auchan – or even a retry with Couche-Tard – may be possible. Even more notorious mergers could be on the table, such as BNP’s long-studied purchase of Société Générale. Meanwhile, stifled demand for assets abroad by French heavyweights with healthy balance sheets such as LVMH, L’Oréal, Kering, Sanofi, TotalEnergies and Schneider Electric may be more politically acceptable. Another thing is that its shareholders can bear the prices they will have to pay abroad.