Freezing temperatures in Dublin schools slammed as picture shows single-digit cold in class

Freezing temperatures in Dublin schools have been slammed with one picture of a thermostat showing a classroom suffering in single-digits.

People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy tweeted the picture to draw attention to the unbearable temperatures that children and staff had to endure today.

People were outraged by the unbearable conditions with the temperatures not showing anything above 9 degrees.

One person commented: “Who would let their kids sit in 8c temps all day, that’s barbaric”.

Another said: “Remember there was a time when if the heating broke, pipes froze or burst in schools, they were closed because they weren’t warm enough to work or teach in!

“Now it seems classrooms don’t have to be warm, as long as heating is on, despite the fact any warmth is going out the window!”

The Dublin South West TD told Dublin Live that he was sent multiple pictures demonstrating the bitter temperatures in classrooms today.

He said: “Today, I’ve gotten loads of messages including from students as well.

“The HEPA filters wouldn’t mean that you wouldn’t have to open the windows- you just wouldn’t have to open them as long so temperatures would be more manageable in school.”

He said that schools are no longer safe due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and that the crisis is set to continue.

He said:”In general, they [schools] are not safe.

“They could be made a lot safer than they are by adding HEPA filters, by having FFP2 masks freely available for all teachers and students and by re-instating the contact tracing.

“Unfortunately, the government didn’t do any of those things and the only line of defence against Covid is for the windows to be open during relatively cold temperatures.

“How are people supposed to teach and to learn in those sort of temperatures?

“Until the government takes action to actually say we are putting HEPA filters in all the classrooms- then pressure is going to continue to grow.

“It will also be the absences of both staff and students due to Covid, that’s likely to continue.

“I think schools are facing a real crisis.”

The INTO’s General Secretary John Boyle admitted that the first day back after the Christmas holidays came with its fair share of difficulties.

He said: “Initial feedback from members on the ground is that today was an incredibly difficult first day back, with many pupils and staff members restricting movement due to contracting the virus or being close contacts.

“School leaders and teachers have put in trojan work to ensure the reopening of schools and the delivery of classroom tuition to as many pupils as possible.

He thanked student teachers for the role they have played in keeping schools going and called for urgent action from government officials.

He said: “Without the support of student teachers the situation would have been even more challenging.

“Principals, essentially abandoned by public health during the last term, need robust, consistent and swift support as they chart the uncertain days and weeks ahead.

“In order to maximise our chances of providing in-person teaching and learning throughout this term, we again call on government to reinstate contact tracing in schools.

“Pregnant teachers have shared their anxiety and concerns with us and we have raised these issues with the Department of education and public health.”

Dublin Live have contacted the Department of Education for comment.

