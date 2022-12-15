New Apple collaborative application Freeform officially arrives 2022

- Advertisement -

Apple has just officially released Freeform, your new collaborative application which from today is available with the latest versions of the iOS, iPadOS and macOS operating systems.

freeform allows create collaborative boards as blank canvasesgiving users and collaborators the flexibility to incorporate a variety of elements, including files, which can be dragged into it from other applications, and whose contents will be displayed as cards.

In addition, Freeform also features a variety of brush styles and color options for drawing, sketching, and adding comments to input elements. And even more than 700 shapes divided through a series of categories as well.

Thanks to these capabilities, users They can contribute and modify different types of elements as part of a collaborative project within a business organization, planning the next vacation with friends, among other possibilities.

iPhone and iPad users will be able to move around the Freeform app using gestures and will be able to use Apple Pencil if they consider it necessary for their drawings, sketches, annotations, etc.

Freeform also makes it possible for employees can take action even from an ongoing call via FaceTime Apple’s video calling tool, and has integration with iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage platform, thanks to which the dashboards created can remain synchronized between multiple devices.

The users You can have up to 100 collaborators on the same board.

As we told you a month ago about the arrival in the beta phase, collaborations can only be done from any Apple device, leaving out those who use other platforms.

For Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing:

FREEFORM OPENS UP ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES FOR IPHONE, IPAD AND MAC USERS TO COLLABORATE VISUALLY. WITH AN INFINITE CANVAS, SUPPORT FOR UPLOADING A WIDE RANGE OF FILES, ICLOUD INTEGRATION, AND COLLABORATION CAPABILITIES, CREATES A SHARED SPACE FOR BRAINSTORMING THAT USERS CAN TAKE ANYWHERE.