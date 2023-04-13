Free VPN is finally coming to iPhone owners!

- Advertisement -

If you have an iPhone or iPad device, you’ll be a bit more aware of the Opera web browser, where you can recently find an interesting VPN security feature for your Apple product.

It is a totally important proposal on the part of the company insisting on the user’s security when using a VPN, as well as there are various methods to achieve it, you should take advantage of the one that Opera provides for free. D.In the same way, these VPN options can be applied to all browser services.

Opera announced this exciting VPN feature opportunity even though it is already available on other services like Mac.

- Advertisement -

Take advantage of VPN security on iPhone

Opera did choose to grant the VPN on iPhone and iPad recently through an early access program. However, now you can get it totally free and for the public.

Opera through a press release indicated the concern they have for users who browse the Internet through websites and other online services. Many times the services are not clarifying what type of information they collect and store. In the same way, They report in the statement that public Wi-Fi networks must be secured against “attacks by bad actors, who can compromise sensitive personal data.” All your bank information or important cards.

- Advertisement -

Now, thanks to this, you can protect yourself through a VPN and even more so while in the Opera web browser. Now security protects everyone simply. No login required for services or apps, just touch a button to protect your data. Opera confirmed that there will be no browsing history of any kind with this feature.

in his words it is not necessary to include a collection of information with the VPN regarding the “browsing history of the users or the address of the network of origin, which guarantees anonymity”. This is something that cannot be guaranteed by any VPN you find out there.

In case you want to access and get the free VPN offered by Opera, just download it at the following link. Although some users reported that there is still a bit to wait for it to be available, although it may already be functional by the time you read this.