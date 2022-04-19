Tech GiantsGoogle

Free up space on your Android phone with just three touches and thanks to the Google Files app

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Using the mobile brings as a consequence that it is filled with junk files. Elements of the cache or belonging to applications that we no longer use and that are not useful in our day to day. It is not impossible to prevent this from happening, but it requires almost continuous monitoring and that is why it is best to resort to tools that eventually help us free up space, since at any given moment we can consume a large part of the memory with these residual data.

Read moreGoogle app finally launches its dark theme to everyone with Android 10

In any android mobile We find the native Google Files app, which is useful when exploring the mobile’s files and, of course, for cleaning. And not manually, which also allows it, but it even has a dedicated tab for convenient and quick cleaning. In this post we will tell you how you can make it a shortcut to run the cleanup faster.

Read:

Google updates Gmail so you can compose messages faster

Read moreThe Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Turn Google Files into a quick access

As we have already said, Google Files is a native Google tool that generally comes pre-installed with the rest of the services on Android mobiles. But if this is not the case in your case or you deleted it, you can download it again for free from Google Play. Once you have it, it’s just a matter of turn it into a shortcut.

Read moreThese are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance

Create Quick Access Google Files
  1. Open the mobile control center (swipe down from the top of the screen). It is important that slide all the way down.
  2. Click on the option of Editwhich usually appears with a pencil icon.
  3. Find the option Storage – Files by Google Y drag it to the top so that it is placed between the shortcuts.

One-touch access to the file cleaner

Once you have located the quick access to Google Files, it will only be a matter of opening the control center and clicking on its icon to open the application. Normally this access appears with the name of Storage.

Read:

Do you know how to report traffic incidents through Google Maps?

When you have opened it you should go to the tab Clean and you will find at first glance a button that, excuse the redundancy, is also called Clean. As soon as you have clicked on that icon, a pop-up window will appear asking you for confirmation to delete temporary app fileswhich will free your memory from those residual files.

Clean Junk Files Google Files

It should be noted that within the tab Clean you will find other options to free up space, which you can access and give permission in order to free up even more space. However, it is always advisable to go to other applications to free up memory, since they are usually more complete and offer a much deeper cleaning of the system.

Previous articleXiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S: sweeps and scrubs the house at a huge price
Next articleGardai reveal arrest numbers for motorists over the Easter bank holiday weekend
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Instagram will allow any user to tag products

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Activision Blizzard denies the reports and assures that they are not interested in the NFT market

During this weekend numerous rumors and reports have been emerging that claimed that Activision Blizzard was assessing player...
Tech News

Anycubic Cloud and a camera to see the print inside the resin printer

One of the main problems that those of us who print in 3D with resin printers have is...
Ireland

Gardai reveal arrest numbers for motorists over the Easter bank holiday weekend

The gardai have released the figures for arrests made over the Easter bank holiday weekend as part of...