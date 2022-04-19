Free up space on your Android phone with just three touches and thanks to the Google Files app

Using the mobile brings as a consequence that it is filled with junk files. Elements of the cache or belonging to applications that we no longer use and that are not useful in our day to day. It is not impossible to prevent this from happening, but it requires almost continuous monitoring and that is why it is best to resort to tools that eventually help us free up space, since at any given moment we can consume a large part of the memory with these residual data.

In any android mobile We find the native Google Files app, which is useful when exploring the mobile’s files and, of course, for cleaning. And not manually, which also allows it, but it even has a dedicated tab for convenient and quick cleaning. In this post we will tell you how you can make it a shortcut to run the cleanup faster.

Turn Google Files into a quick access

As we have already said, Google Files is a native Google tool that generally comes pre-installed with the rest of the services on Android mobiles. But if this is not the case in your case or you deleted it, you can download it again for free from Google Play. Once you have it, it’s just a matter of turn it into a shortcut.

Open the mobile control center (swipe down from the top of the screen). It is important that slide all the way down. Click on the option of Editwhich usually appears with a pencil icon. Find the option Storage – Files by Google Y drag it to the top so that it is placed between the shortcuts.

One-touch access to the file cleaner

Once you have located the quick access to Google Files, it will only be a matter of opening the control center and clicking on its icon to open the application. Normally this access appears with the name of Storage.

When you have opened it you should go to the tab Clean and you will find at first glance a button that, excuse the redundancy, is also called Clean. As soon as you have clicked on that icon, a pop-up window will appear asking you for confirmation to delete temporary app fileswhich will free your memory from those residual files.

It should be noted that within the tab Clean you will find other options to free up space, which you can access and give permission in order to free up even more space. However, it is always advisable to go to other applications to free up memory, since they are usually more complete and offer a much deeper cleaning of the system.