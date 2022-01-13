Free up space in WhatsApp: everything you can do in the app to clean your internal memory

We are going to show you how you can free up the maximum space on WhatsApp to earn those precious gigs in your internal storage. Thanks to the storage management tool the process is quite simple, although we are going to delve into the rest of WhatsApp functions to free up space.

In a matter of seconds you can free up gigabytes and gigabytes of storage, something essential if we have a phone with a somewhat limited memory capacity.

How to know how much total space WhatsApp is occupying

The first thing we are going to do is check how much space WhatsApp is taking up on our Android. You may be surprised to know that, if we don’t keep the application files at bay, we can have several gigs busy just with this app. To know how much space it is occupying you must follow these steps:

Open your phone settings.

Go to the applications section.

Search for WhatsApp.

Click on WhatsApp

Here you will see the total space that WhatsApp occupies. From here we can clean your data to the beast, although it is not the most recommended option. If we delete the WhatsApp data we will lose all the information of the app, so we ran out of conversations and files, so it is not the most recommended option, unless we want to make a clean slate.

Cleaning WhatsApp with your file manager

The most recommended option to clean WhatsApp is to do it from your file manager, a complete tool to know the elements that are taking up the most space, the least, etc. The route is as follows:

Open the WhatsApp application.

Click on the three points.

Go to ‘settings’.

Click on ‘Storage and data’.

Click on ‘Manage storage’.

When you open this storage tool you will see, first of all, items that have been forwarded many times and, just below, those that occupy more than 5 MB. From here we can erase all the files that occupy too much, freeing up space on our internal storage.

You can too individually delete the data of each chat. These are ordered according to their occupation, so you just have to click on each one to see the multimedia elements of each chat and delete them.

Delete multimedia from the chat screen itself

Another option you have to free up space on WhatsApp is to do it from the chat screen itself. You just have to click on any of the conversations you have created, click on the three dots and click on ‘Files, links and docs’.

From here you can select all the files you want to delete. What you delete will be deleted from your storage, but not from the conversation of the person you sent the file to. It is a somewhat more tedious method compared to using the file manager, but it is more than valid.