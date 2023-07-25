Home Tech News Free-to-play MMO Blue Protocol makes one heck of a first impression

Free-to-play MMO Blue Protocol makes one heck of a first impression

By
Abraham
-
0
0
bqbskqhfrmsq8hxgnbg3xb 1200 80.jpg
bqbskqhfrmsq8hxgnbg3xb 1200 80.jpg

Developed by Bandai Namco and set to release in 2024, anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol has already been released in Japan, but has yet to arrive on Western shores.

Despite publisher Amazon Games’ best efforts, I was initially skeptical, fearing that Blue Protocol might be a predatory loot-box-based game steeped in Genshin Impact-esque gacha mechanics. 

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
X