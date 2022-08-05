Free TikTok Video Editing Apps

Apps to edit s. (photo: Androidbp)

Although we know that one of the social networks most popular today is TikTok, not everyone knows how it works. And that is despite being a video platform, you may want to go viral.

If this is the case for any reader, you should know that for the videos of TikTok go viral, one has to be an active and trendy content creator using popular songs, have attractive profiles, and of course, edit the videos to the point of looking professional.

The good thing is that the tool itself already includes functions, and even ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, has its own app to create audiovisual content. Nevertheless, users will always be able to consult other options.

Top 5 applications to edit TikToks

Below is a list of TikToks editor apps with the same features as a professional and paid editor:

CapCut

CapCut has been one of the favorite apps to edit TikToks of a vast majority of users, and it is that its great popularity has transcended due to its multiple functions. Present all the basic features of any video editor (add texts, filters, audios and more).

In addition, it includes special functions such as key frame animationsmooth, slow-motion effects, automatic video stabilizationamong other.

Their interface is quite intuitive and each of the functions is identified with a icon and a text. Best of all, is that you can export the videos in different formats and HD quality.

CapCut. (photo: GooglePlay)

zoomerang

Zoomerang is an application that has gained relevance in recent times thanks to its Easy to use and to professional finish that it gives to the videos.

The app is based on fully customizable templates and it is focused on short video creators.

With this application, users will be able to easily remove the background of your videosadd hundreds of elements, texts with over 30 from different sources add stickers, melodies, effects, filters and more.

Once the editing of the videos is finished, they can be shared directly on different platforms such as TikTok.

Zoomerang. (photo: Barnevakten)

InShot

Other popular applications to edit TikToks is InShot. And it is that its great diversity of functions allows to have professional results.

Also, you will not need to be an expert in the field to use the application, since each function is very well located and the controls are intuitive.

As if that were not enough, it has a large number of visual effects easy to apply to a video, adjust the speed and easily edit your photos and images.

Lomotif

Lomotif is considered the competition of TikTok, since it is a sharing platform funny and informative videos very short; nevertheless, it also works as an option to edit TikToks.

The application has the ability to perform professional editions in a short time and has a large totally free library with access to hundreds of songs. In addition, you can add texts, visual effects, stickers and more.

Lomotif. (photo: Music Biz Asia)

Magisto

To use Magisto you don’t need to be an editing expert. If you are a first time reader in the video editing world, this app is the one for you. She works with artificial intelligence and is capable of providing good results in a short time.

Magisto is able to suggest certain filters and visual effectswhich according to his criteria would be better for the edition and even presents a wide range of basic tools and for professional use.