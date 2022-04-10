Free tickets for the IoT solutions World Congress – Exhibition

If you like technology and you are counting down the days for the IoT solutions World Congress that will be held in Barcelona from May 10 to 12, stay tuned because we have free tickets for all of you.

We are talking about one of the biggest technology events in the world, where the brightest leaders of the world’s most prominent brands share the strategies behind their digital innovation initiatives. It’s a great way to explore new business opportunities, partnerships and solutions that are transforming industries.

Before telling you more about the congress, here are the links for free registration

PASS FOR THE EXPO (Exhibition): click here and use the code L2IAXRRS for free entry.

FULL PASS (Congress): click here and use the code GHJEHSJ7 for 50% discount.

Five main pillars will be covered: Security, Connectivity, Business Optimization, Intelligence and Customer Experience. We will also see a great commercial exhibition of leading IT companies, as well as software platform developers, cybersecurity companies and various providers, all in an environment that favors 100% networking.

The list of confirmed speakers has already been published, as well as all the information related to the events that will take place during those days.

I hope to see you there!