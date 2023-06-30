Free streaming Runtime closes partnership to transmit the Record News signal

- Advertisement -

The free streaming platform Runtime announced a partnership with Record News to distribute the broadcaster’s signal to its consumers in Europe. The initiative seeks to serve users interested in watching news in real time. According to Platform CEO, Arman Oner, the partnership with Record News will allow Runtime to not only be a hub of series and movies, but also caters to a portion of users looking for information consumption.





A Runtime is in Europe for just over a year and has around 8 million users worldwide, with almost 40% of this audience being Europeians. The platform bets on a business model that does not charge for content. - Advertisement - The monetization of content on Runtime happens through advertisements inserted throughout the programming. They are displayed at specific times in the player, totaling 8 minutes of advertising over 1 hour of transmission on the platform.





Programmatic advertising for connected TVs, as is the model adopted by Runtime, is done through a real-time auction. Companies use robots to analyze user demographics, interests and habits to optimize campaigns. SwirlWalls, colorful live wallpapers from the creator of Action Launcher Recently, in addition to mobile applications, Runtime also signed contracts with Samsung and Roku to make the platform available on smart TVs and expand the number of users. The platform also said that it continues to seek to expand its portfolio.

