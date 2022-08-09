Free series and movies on Tivify: the DTT platform adds seven thematic channels free of charge

New jump in the free Tivify catalog with thematic that offer movies and series throughout the day. Seven Run:Time chains with content divided by themes in order to address fans of comedy, horror or classic cinema. These new broadcasts are included in all Tivify plans, including the 100% free TV plan.

It is not that mobile phones lack free audiovisual content, but adding all the streaming applications we could watch hundreds of channels from the smartphone screen. Or from the panel of the tablet, from the Android TV… thanks to apps like Tivify; that ensure a flood of movies, series, programs, news or documentaries on almost any device. And it new channels from time to time.

Seven channels of Run:Time with 24 hours of movies and series

The streaming platform Run:Time distributes its streaming content in Spanish territory under its own application for Android TV and the web. After listing some of its channels on services like Pluto TV, Run:Time lands on Tivify with all its artillery. Which is a lot: according to Run:Time itself, the platform currently has more than 5,000 licensed titles for global distribution.

With the inclusion of the seven channels of Run:Time, Tivify expands its catalog of broadcasts with more fictional content. Specifically, the broadcasts are divided into seven thematic channels:

Run:Time Action.

Run:Time Comedy.

Run: Time Thriller.

Run: Time Terror.

Run: Time Crime.

Run: Time Romance.

Run:Time Classics.

The new broadcasts are now available to all Tivify users, whether they have a paid account (Plus and Premium) or a free one (Free). The new channels stream around the clock, allow playback to be paused, skip to start, and not much else: Run:Time does not let you record the broadcasts to access them at another time, also does not have access to the last seven days issued. And they have ads, even for paid accounts.

If you have not yet subscribed to Tivify, you can create an account on the service page. Nowadays, Tivify offers more than 140 free channels, 11 premium channels and advanced services; such as the recording of content and access to the last seven days of broadcast (not on all channels).