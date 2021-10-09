Free resources to help those with mental health problems

In these difficult times that we currently live, with COVID-19 as the main threat to our body, and all the changes that the disease has brought to our lifestyle, it is not surprising that the mental health of many people has been seen engaged.

Therefore, it is essential that governments and health institutions also focus their efforts on helping people preserve their mental health, given the alarming rise in diseases that attack people’s emotional and psychological well-being.

That is why, on the occasion of celebrating the October 10 Mental Health Day Facebook has taken the initiative to launch new resources, tools and programs on mental health in its different applications.

To launch this project, Facebook joined forces with mental health experts, as well as organizations of all the world. This, with the purpose of ensuring that people obtain the support they need to overcome their emotional and psychological difficulties.

Likewise, Facebook launched new content that encourages people to take the step of starting conversations about mental health.

In that sense, the Facebook Emotional Health Resource Center is in the development of guides and tools These include resource sheets provided by the World Health Organization, along with other organizations in the health field.

The purpose of this material is to offer tips for creating positive mental health, deal appropriately with personal crises and overcome difficult moments.

Likewise, the platform will offer resource guides developed for the month of mental health of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color)so that all ethnic groups can get the mental health support they need.

Secondly, UNICEF via WhatsApp has carried out the launch of a new global mental health chatbot which can be accessed by people from all over, so that they can communicate everything that is damaging their emotional and psychological well-being.

The WHO health alert chatbot is available on WhatsApp, where people can find exercises to help reduce stress.

In the case of Messenger A series of stickers has been arranged to offer people a way to start conversations when words make this task difficult.

Another way that Facebook makes its services available to offer help with mental health material is through groups like Black Girl’s Healing House, Subtle Asian Mental Health, Msh L’Wahdak and Parenting Mental Health where people have the opportunity to listen. and share your experiences on mental health.

Even show personalities like Taraji P. Henson has been involved in a project aimed at this issue as host of the program Peace of mind on Facebook Watch, which covers interviews with celebrities, experts, and ordinary people, but with a primary focus on the black community.