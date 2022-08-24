Free Renfe Cercanías season ticket: this is how you can get it from the Android app

Last July, the Government announced a subscription that could be used from September until the end of the year. And despite the fact that it has taken longer than expected to be offered, It is already possible to buy it, even from the mobile.

Precisely the for is one of the fastest and easiest ways you will have to acquire this season ticket. Of course, although you can already acquire it, you won’t be able to use it yet, since its entry into force will begin on September 1. Be that as it may, we will tell you the steps to follow so that you can already have it ready on date.

Things to know about the free Cercanías subscription

Before telling you about the whole process, we believe it is convenient to highlight the key points to know to avoid surprises and get to know how this free subscription works. We summarize them in these points:

It can be purchased now, but it will only be valid from September 1 to December 31 of this 2022, both inclusive.

of this 2022, both inclusive. You will need personal data such as your ID and/or telephone number.

They must be paid 10 euros as a deposit that will be returned when it expires, that is, from January 1, 2023. In the app, you can make the payment with a debit or credit card or with the Renfe points card.

when it expires, that is, from January 1, 2023. In the app, you can make the payment with a debit or credit card or with the Renfe points card. Before each trip, you must validate the payment in the turnstiles of the stations that are enabled for this purpose.

in the turnstiles of the stations that are enabled for this purpose. If you already had a regular season ticket in whose validity the dates of this free subscription were included, you can continue using it normally. However, the sale of other subscriptions will be suspended for the duration of this new one.

Get the free Renfe pass on Android

Once the previous points have been seen, it is time to know how to get this subscription. For it you will need the Renfe Cercanías app, which you can download from Google Play for free. Once you have it, we recommend you log in or register if it is the first time you use it. With that, you must follow these steps:

The app to use is “Renfe Cercanías” (linked in the previous paragraph). Not to be confused with the “Renfe” app.

Open the app menu by clicking on the icon that appears in the upper left. Click on buy tickets and, in the drop-down that opens, click To buy. Select a source station and a destination station. It can be said that the core of these stations It will be the one that includes the subscription, having to acquire a bonus for each core that you need in the future. In section Select ratechoose Ab. Recurrent. Enter your identity document in the corresponding section. Click on Pay and choose the payment method you want to use.

Once you have done all this, the QR code with your subscription data. This is the one that you must validate on each trip and that will appear in the same Renfe Cercanías application when you enter the menu, go to Buy Tickets and click on my tickets.