Free GPU Server Stress Test: How are Amazon AWS and Google Cloud doing?

IT blogger and ML engineer Pierce Freeman compared the startup speeds of GPU server offerings from AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). His results are clear: AWS servers are ready for use much faster.

Freeman speaks of a benchmark system with which he compared the availability of AWS and GCP cloud servers. In fact, he used his tool to test the startup time of the GPU servers of the two providers. Overall, AWS performed significantly better: On average, GCP machines needed a full 42.6 seconds to be ready for operation, with a comparatively high spread of start times. AWS GPU servers, on the other hand, were ready after 11.4 seconds on average and were quite constant: Freeman almost never has to wait 15 seconds again.

More false starts on GCP

He also observed significantly more error messages with failed starts with GCP. However, this could be due to an inaccuracy in the test, according to a user at Hacker News who claims to be an employee of GCP. Apparently, Freeman used non-unique instance names in the test, which he should have done with GCP.

Methodically, Freeman reviewed the startup times over a two-week period and randomly distributed over times of day to cushion potential resource bottlenecks. In total, Freeman has launched 3,000 Nvidia Tesla T4 GPUs at both vendors. By his own account, the ML engineer spent $150 in cloud fees for his test, as he writes in his blog post.

He was motivated by the widespread misconception that cloud computing offers are an infinite resource. The fact that this is not the case and that finite physical hardware is working in the background is increasingly evident in the GPU area in particular. The graphics accelerators are particularly badly affected by bottlenecks in times of corona-induced delivery bottlenecks, the omnipresent crypto-mining fever and increasingly complex deep learning models. Recently, however, there have been increasing signs that the end of the chip crisis is in sight. Freeman makes the open source tool used in the benchmark available free of charge on GitHub.

