Free games to play online

If you are one of those people who really likes to play on the Internet but who always gets bored of having the same titles available, get ready because today we are going to talk about a web page where you will find thousands of online gameswith a very extensive catalog that is updated every day: Juegos-para.es

It will be great for you to spend the weekend, or for the free time you have left during the week. If you are looking for new ways to have fun and spend your leisure time as best as possible, this portal that we are analyzing today offers you what is possibly one of the most extensive catalogs of free games on the Internet.

free online games to play

To spend time having fun with the Juegos-para.es catalog you won’t have to download anything, something that makes many users wary, since downloading a file from the Internet can put the security of our computer at risk. With this portal for free online games, you don’t have to download anything. You just have to find the game you want to play and press a button. In a way as simple as watching a video on YouTube, a player appears that allows us to play the chosen title. You will only need your mouse or the keys of your keyboard, as well as a certain dose of skill, to have a good time and try to achieve the best score.

In any case, if you’re not very skilled, don’t worry either, since there are all kinds of games, from some complicated to others extremely simple and addictive. Even very simple mini-games, adapted to the computer, but with which you can spend hours entertained. And best of all, since you don’t need to install the games, or download them, or know if they are from one version or another, you just have to worry about playing. That’s why this page is recommended for all game levels and you don’t need to have computer skills to enjoy it. Any user, of any age, can play.

In addition to being very easy to play, the other fundamental attraction of the games found on Games-for.com is that all the titles are free. You will not have to pay anything. On this website you will not have to subscribe to be able to play, nor will it happen to you that you have to download a game to your mobile and then pay to get new screens, challenges or updates. They are all free online games to play on the Internet without having to worry about anything… just beat your points record in a new game!

Categories of free online games

The page is divided into different categories of games, for all tastes, so you’re sure to find the one that meets your needs and makes you have a good time entertaining. In addition, as all the categories are updated every day, you will always be faced with a renewed proposal and you will be able to try new free and online games. For example, right now some of the sections available are Racing, Sports, Multiplayer, Classics…

On the one hand, you will find free online arcade games, with which you can enjoy playing bowling or Jumping Ninja, among other more traditional ones such as Pac Man or Tetrix. Motor lovers will find new titles in the racing games section every day to unleash their passion for the wheel, some as addictive as the popular “Crazy Driver”.

There is also a section for classic games, where you can find everything from the popular “Cut the Rope” to traditional and addictive proposals such as “Balls and Bricks”. There is also a puzzle section, to put intelligence and imagination to the test, and another section where there are action games and games for adventurers. In them, you can find titles as popular as “Colossal Cave Adventure” or the traditional “Mahjong” for free.

Free online multiplayer games

If you don’t want to play alone and want to challenge your friends or play with other Internet users who are also playing online, you can access the section of free online multiplayer games. Here the addiction is double, because in addition to trying to get your best score, you will have to beat the rest of the players. From traditional card games to a super current one, in which you will have to fight to eliminate the coronavirus, you will surely find a title that catches your attention.

And if not, you can always access other super curious sections. For example, they have a section of games and riddles for WhatsApp, which you can send to your contacts and have an entertaining time. You will also find games for “Two players”, which will come in handy if you want to challenge your partner, for example.