Free games on the Epic Games Store: These will be the next to arrive

The Epic Games Store continues with its free games campaign for Christmas. A few days ago a leak appeared that was collecting, in the form of a list, the next free games that will be available in said promotion. I didn’t want to give it a lot of hype because none of the titles that appeared in it had yet been confirmed, but today, with two successful titles, I think it is a good time to dedicate an article.

This list includes the free games that will be arriving until December 26. As we can see, the game chosen for today would be HUMANKIND, and in the coming days Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (December 23), Vampyr (December 24), Pathfinder: Kingmaker (December 25) and Prey ( December 26). We would still have the games from December 27 to 30 pending.

The truth is that there are quite attractive titles, without going any further HUMANKIND is a true wonder, and a real-time strategy lover’s delight. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is also an interesting proposition, and both Vampyr and Prey are two great games in their genre. Highly recommended, and if we can get them for free, then what more can we ask for.

How To Get Free Games From The Epic Games Store: Things You Should Know

To get the games of this Christmas promotion, you only need to have an account and claim the games in time. You do not need to install the game, or to run it, but you do need to claim it before the availability period expires. Each game can be claimed during a 24-hour period, and once that period has expired, the next game on the list enters. What does this mean? Well, if you do not claim the game in time, you will not be able to get it.

All the games you claim will be automatically added to your library, and will become yours permanently, without you having to make any kind of commitment, nor to make any purchase. You can install and uninstall them as many times as you want, since these free games do not carry any type of limitation.

Free games change in 24 hour cycles, as we said. This means that Second Extinction, the free game that is available right now, can be claimed until 17:00, Spanish time. From that time on, the available game will be changed and, in theory, we can claim HUMANKIND. This renewal rate will continue until December 30, so you know, at 5:00 p.m. each day you will have a new free game available.