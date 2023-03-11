Free games from the Epic Games Store were redeemed 700 million times in 2022

It has already become a tradition among PC gamers to take advantage of promotions and offers for free games — and the Epic Games Store is the one that has invested the most in this vein in recent years, offering games weekly, sometimes in periods with large productions in addition to games. lesser-known indie. Because in 2022, according to the platform’s latest report, 99 games were distributed, worth US$ 2,240 (about R$ 11,700)redeemed by players a total of 700 million times.
The store claims to have gathered a total of 230 million PC users, with a peak of 68 million active users and 626 new games integrated into the platform’s catalog throughout the year. The free games program continues throughout this year as well.
According to the report, players spent $820 million on games, 2% less than in 2021, while spending on third-party apps grew by 18%, in the range of $355 million.
Among the most consumed games were Genshin Impact, Rocket League and Fortnite, with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Grand Theft Auto V being the only paid games that were at the top of the list. A little further down, the list diversified with games like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Red Dead Redemption 2, Sifu, Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.
For this year, the number of games in the catalog should see a jump thanks to the store’s self-publishing tool, which was in testing, in addition to continuing with cross-play features and content hubs to allow publishers to share more details about the titles.