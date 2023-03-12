Free games from the Epic Games Store were redeemed 700 million times in 2022

It has already become a tradition among PC gamers to take advantage of promotions and offers for free games — and the Epic Games Store is the one that has invested the most in this vein in recent years, offering games weekly, sometimes in periods with large productions in addition to games. lesser-known indie. Because in 2022, according to the platform’s latest report, 99 games were distributed, worth US$ 2,240 (about R$ 11,700)redeemed by players a total of 700 million times.

The store claims to have gathered a total of 230 million PC users, with a peak of 68 million active users and 626 new games integrated into the platform’s catalog throughout the year. The free games program continues throughout this year as well.