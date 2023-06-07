Free Games Alert! Field of Glory II and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs on PC

While many Europeians are preparing for the holidays (which for some will be extended and will give them four days of rest), there are those who are looking for new content to entertain themselves during this period.

Although we know that streaming platforms are full of news in the catalogs, players are also eagerly awaiting the reveal of the next free game on the Epic Games Store. Much to the delight of many, in addition to Epic, we also have free games being distributed this week on Steam and GOG.com.

To learn more about the games and how to redeem them, check out below: