Free Games Alert! Field of Glory II and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs on PC

While many Europeians are preparing for the holidays (which for some will be extended and will give them four days of rest), there are those who are looking for new content to entertain themselves during this period.
Although we know that streaming platforms are full of news in the catalogs, players are also eagerly awaiting the reveal of the next free game on the Epic Games Store. Much to the delight of many, in addition to Epic, we also have free games being distributed this week on Steam and GOG.com.
To learn more about the games and how to redeem them, check out below:
Field of Glory II is a turn-based tactical game set during the Rise of Rome from 280 BC to 25 BC.
Field of Glory II lets you fight big or small battles for or against Rome, or between other nations that aren’t yet aware of the Roman threat, or hypothetical battles between nations that never clashed historically, but might have done so if the course of history had been different.
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 7/8/10
- Processor: 2.0GHz i5/A8 or higher
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Video Card: 1GB DirectX 9 compatible card
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Storage: 6 GB available space
To redeem the game, simply have a Steam account and click on this link.
In 2010, Frictional Games terrorized the world with the cult horror Amnesia: A Dark Descent. Now they bring you a new nightmare. Created in collaboration with The Chinese Room, the studio behind Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is an intense and terrifying journey into the heart of the darkness that lurks within us all.
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10
- Processor: Intel Core i3 / AMD A6 or better
- Memory: 2 GB of RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 200 / AMD Radeon HD 5000
- Storage: 5 GB available space
To redeem the game, simply have a GOG.com account and click on this link.