Free game alert! Warpips on the Epic Games Store

Update (02/16/2023) – GS

The free games distributed by the Epic Games Store do not stop! After last week’s Recipe for Disaster, it’s time for players to redeem warpipswhich will be available until February 23. Without further ado, here are the details of the game and how to claim it:

warpips

Warpips is an easy-to-learn game, but with complex head-to-head strategies. Deploy the right mix of soldiers, tanks, helicopters and planes in this intense strategic combat game. Assemble the best army, research the right technologies; dominate the enemy!

Minimum requirements: System: Windows 8.1/10

Processor: 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 or 2.4GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 6400

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Storage: 550 MB disk space

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 420 or ATI Radeon HD 5570

The game can be redeemed at this link, just having an account in the virtual store.

Next week, players will be able to redeem Duskers.

Update (09/02/2023) – GS

Free game alert! Recipe for Disaster on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to make players happy with the distribution of free games. Last week, the platform started the month of February with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters games.

This week, players will be able to redeem Recipe for Disaster, which will be available until February 16. See full game details and how to redeem below:

Recipe for Disaster

Recipe for Disaster is a management simulator that captures the hectic and dramatic environment of a professional kitchen and dining room. Build your dream restaurant, create recipes and menus, and manage teams, all while dealing with disastrous situations!

Minimum requirements System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 2 GB of disk space

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

The game can be redeemed at this link, just having an account in the virtual store.

Next week, players will be able to redeem warpips.

Original text – 02/03/2023

Free game alert! Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters on the Epic Games Store

February has finally started and as usual, the Epic Games Store has a new batch of free games to give away to PC players. The platform ended the month of January with the distribution of Adios and Hell is Others games, but this week, the highlights are with Dishonored: Death of the Outsider It is City of Gangsterswhich can be redeemed until February 9th. Without further ado, here are the details of the games and how to claim them:

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Assume the role of Billie Lurk and reunite with your former mentor, Daud, to execute the greatest assassination ever conceived: killing the Outsider, a godlike figure the two believe was crucial to some of the empire’s most dishonorable moments.

Minimum requirements System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit version)

Processor: Intel i5-2400 (4 core)/AMD FX-8320 (8 core)

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 32 GB of disk space

Video Card: Intel i5-2400 (4 core)/AMD FX-8320 (8 core) The game can be redeemed at this link, just having an account in the virtual store.

City of Gangsters

In this business management game, you’ll create a criminal operation from scratch and turn it into a full-throttle money machine! Build speakeasies and illegal distilleries. Win favors, chase down debtors and bribe the police to look the other way.

Minimum requirements System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5/i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 1 GB of disk space

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 700 series or newer, AMD Radeon R5/R7/R9 200 series or newer, Intel Iris / HD 5000 or newer The game can be redeemed at this link, just having an account in the virtual store.