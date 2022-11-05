Free game alert! Warhammer: Vermintide 2 on Steam

Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
By Abraham
Steam is bringing good news for those looking for a free game to enjoy this Friday (04). The title on sale is “Warhammer: Vermintide 2”, which will be totally free until 2:00 pm next Monday, November 7th.

Released on March 8, 2018, the indie action game is distributed by Fatshark — a developer that also gained prominence with the recent release of “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide” — and originally sold for R$ 74.99 on Steam. Check out the trailer:

Our five heroes have returned to face an even greater threat – the united forces of a destructive and malevolent army of Chaos and Skaven’s massive horde. Get ready for a challenge like no other as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose from 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to match your playstyle, make your way through multiple impressive levels and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds system.

  • “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” on Steam — click to redeem game

It should be noted that the promotion is valid only for the base game and does not include expansions and paid standalone content. Before securing your free license, it’s worth highlighting the game’s minimum requirements for your PC:

  • Operating system: Windows 7, 8, 8.1 or 10; only 64 bit.
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 @ 2.80 GHz or AMD FX-4350 @ 4.2 GHz
  • Memory: 6 GB of RAM
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5870
  • DirectX 11
  • Broadband internet connection
  • 105 GB of available storage space
Other games are available for free on other platforms such as the Epic Games Store, which is offering “Rising Storm 2: Vietnam” and “Filament” at 100% off until next Thursday, November 10th.

