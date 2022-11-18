Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Free game alert! Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell on the Ubisoft Store

By Abraham
Free game alert! Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell on the Ubisoft Store
Today we have a special selection of free games. Epic Games has already made two games available for free and now the Ubisoft Store is doing the same with the game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, a classic released in 2002 that can now be downloaded at no cost for PCs and should support even the most basic computers currently.

Check out the game description:

Infiltrate terrorist positions, acquire critical intelligence by any means necessary, take actions with extreme caution and leave without a trace!

You are Sam Fisher, a highly trained undercover agent for the NSA’s secret arm: Third Echelon. The world’s balance is in your hands as cyber terrorism and international tensions are about to erupt into World War III.

Minimum requirements:

  • Windows 2000/XP or newer operating system
  • Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon processor 800 MHz or higher
  • 256 MB of RAM or more
  • GPU with 32 MB RAM or higher
  • DirectX 8.1 or newer support
It’s worth mentioning that Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell will only be free until 3 pm on November 30, 2022. If you redeem it, the game will be yours forever, so don’t miss this chance and add it to your library right now.

  • Rescue Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell – Access Ubisoft Store
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
