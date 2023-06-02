Free game alert! Tell Me Why for PC and Xbox on Steam and Microsoft Store

Here at TechSmart, we share the weekly announcements of free games on the Epic Games Store, but as part of its LGBTQIAP+ Pride Month campaign, the studio Don’t Nod Entertainment is releasing the game Tell Me Why for PC on Steam and on Xbox ecosystem.
Until July 1, 2023, players will be able to claim the first episode of the Tell Me Why game on Steam for free. In addition, Episodes 1-3 can also be redeemed on the Xbox Store and the Microsoft Store, but it is not specified how long the promotion will last. After redemption, the game will be saved to your account forever.
In this gripping mystery, newly reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural Bond to unravel memories of their cherished but troubled childhood. Set in a small town in Alaska, Tell Me Why features true characters, mature themes and tough choices.
As you recall memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of the Bond between them, and pave the way for both of their lives.
To redeem the first chapter on Steam, just have an account on the platform and click on this link.
Redeeming the three chapters in the Microsoft Store can be done through this link. By redeeming on the platform, the title can be enjoyed on both PC and Xbox consoles.
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 7 64-bit version 1903 or higher
- Processor: Intel core i3 4130 (3.4Ghz 2C/4T) AMD FX 4300 (3.8Ghz 4C/4T)
- Memory: 4 GB of RAM
- Video card: Nvidia GTX 750Ti or Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon R7 260X or AMD Radeon RX 560
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
So, did you like the news?