Free game alert! Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more on the Epic Games Store

We arrived in September and, coincidentally, the month started on a Thursday. Those who follow TechSmart know that, on Thursdays, we publish the free games distributed by the Epic Games Store.
Last week, the platform closed the month of August with Ring of Pain and in September, they start with everything distributing Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths.
See below for more details on the games and how to redeem them:
In Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition you will experience the last chapter of Lara’s origin, in which she will fulfill her destiny and become the Tomb Raider.
Minimum requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i3-3220 or AMD equivalent
- RAM memory: 8 GB
- Storage: 40 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660/GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770
You can redeem by accessing this page.
Boat, climb, interact and explore the beautiful ruins of an underwater world.
Minimum requirements:
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: 4 cores at 3 GHz or more
- RAM memory: 6 GB
- Storage: 12 GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R7 260X
You can redeem by accessing this page.
Starting next week, players will be able to redeem Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator and Realm Royale Reforged Epic Launch Pack.