Free game alert! Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store released this Thursday (2) to users of the platform the game Rise of Industry, from the developer Dapper Penguin Studios, allowing players to save this game in the library at no cost and for life, that is, the title will be available on the account forever and can be played on PC.

Reportedly, the game was released in May 2019 to test gamers’ skills by creating and optimizing complex production lines while tracking the bottom line. “Be an early 20th-century industrialist, expand your empire and adapt to unexpected events that can make you…or bring you down,” reads the description.