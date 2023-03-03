5G News
Free game alert! Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store

By Abraham
Free game alert! Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store released this Thursday (2) to users of the platform the game Rise of Industry, from the developer Dapper Penguin Studios, allowing players to save this game in the library at no cost and for life, that is, the title will be available on the account forever and can be played on PC.

Reportedly, the game was released in May 2019 to test gamers’ skills by creating and optimizing complex production lines while tracking the bottom line. “Be an early 20th-century industrialist, expand your empire and adapt to unexpected events that can make you…or bring you down,” reads the description.

Rise of Industry

Minimum requirements

  • Windows 7/8/8.1/10 operating system (64-bit only)
  • 32nm processors (7th generation or newer)
  • 8 GB of RAM (or higher)
  • NVIDIA GeForce GT 550 or AMD Radeon HD 5000 graphics card — integrated graphics may not work
  • DirectX version 11 or higher
  • Storage: 1 GB available space
  • Direct X 8.1 compatible sound card

redeem the game

Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store It normally costs R$59, but will remain free until March 9, 2023, so redeem now to your Epic account to keep it forever.

How to activate the Dark Mode in Word that includes the Microsoft application

  • Rise of Industry on the Epic Games Store—go to

