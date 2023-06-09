Free game alert! PAYDAY 2 on the Epic Games Store

The game PAYDAY 2 it’s free on Epic Games Store for ransom. That way, all you have to do to have the title in your library is log into your account or register and click on “To obtain“. From that, the game is now available for download at any time.

For those who don’t know, this is a first-person shooter with support for four simultaneous players. The objective, then, is to carry out robberies and fulfill some of the goals proposed in each mission. Here’s the official description of the work on its Epic page: