Free game alert! PAYDAY 2 on the Epic Games Store

The game PAYDAY 2 it’s free on Epic Games Store for ransom. That way, all you have to do to have the title in your library is log into your account or register and click on “To obtain“. From that, the game is now available for download at any time.
For those who don’t know, this is a first-person shooter with support for four simultaneous players. The objective, then, is to carry out robberies and fulfill some of the goals proposed in each mission. Here’s the official description of the work on its Epic page:
PAYDAY 2 is an action-packed 4-player co-op shooter that, once again, lets players don masks of the original PAYDAY crew — Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains — as they make their way to Washington DC to cause a wave. of epic crimes.The CRIME.NET network offers a huge amount of dynamic contracts, and you can choose from everything from petty theft or kidnapping in a convenience store to big cybercrime schemes or emptying big bank vaults for good money. And while you’re in DC, why not join the local community and do some political errands?
In all, there are more than 250 masks available to get, in addition to 150 different weapons and more than 50 types of assaults that the player has as options to have fun while playing. The title was released in 2013 and is the sequel to the original “PAYDAY: The Heist“, which came to PlayStation 3 and Windows in 2011.
The second game of the franchise, in turn, arrived for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows and Linux. Now, he is close to winning a new sequel, according to leaks published this week, which suggest the release date for September of this year.
For those interested in purchasing PAYDAY 2, it is worth mentioning that the promotion ends on the day 06/15 to the midday. Finally, the mobile version of the series is available in early access on the Google Play Store and the third game should use Unreal Engine as its graphics engine.