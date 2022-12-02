Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftFree game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on...

Free game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on the Epic Games Store

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Free game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on the Epic Games Store
- Advertisement -

We finally reached the month of December, but as usual, the Epic Games Store continues to make players happy by distributing free titles on a weekly basis.

While rumors about distributing a game a day through the platform are not confirmed, this week’s games have been made available. After giving away Star Wars: Squadrons last week, this week’s highlights are with Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box🇧🇷

Get more details on the games below and how to redeem them:

Fort Triumph

A strategy game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with the world exploration of HOMM. Build cities, collect artifacts, upgrade your heroes and influence your tactical environment using physics!

- Advertisement -

Minimum requirements:

  • System: Mac OS X 10.12+ (64bit)
  • Processor: Intel I3 4160 or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 or equivalent
  • Free disk space: at least 3GB

Redeem the game for free here.

RPG in a Box

Bring your stories and ideas to life! RPG in a Box is an accessible game creation tool for creating games and other interactive experiences in a fun and simple way.

Minimum requirements:

  • System: Windows 7
  • Processor: Dual Core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Support for OpenGL 3.3
  • Free disk space: at least 600MB
- Advertisement -

Redeem the game for free here.

Next week, players will be able to redeem Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine🇧🇷

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

New Reading Mode app and other Google news for Android and Wear OS

Google has just presented a series of innovations aimed at both Android phones and...
Tech News

Samsung wins international award thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 earned Samsung an important award in Belgium after winning in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.