Free game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on the Epic Games Store

By Abraham
We finally reached the month of December, but as usual, the Epic Games Store continues to make players happy by distributing free titles on a weekly basis.

While rumors about distributing a game a day through the platform are not confirmed, this week’s games have been made available. After giving away Star Wars: Squadrons last week, this week’s highlights are with Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box🇧🇷

Get more details on the games below and how to redeem them:

Fort Triumph

A strategy game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with the world exploration of HOMM. Build cities, collect artifacts, upgrade your heroes and influence your tactical environment using physics!

Minimum requirements:

  • System: Mac OS X 10.12+ (64bit)
  • Processor: Intel I3 4160 or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 or equivalent
  • Free disk space: at least 3GB

Redeem the game for free here.

RPG in a Box

Bring your stories and ideas to life! RPG in a Box is an accessible game creation tool for creating games and other interactive experiences in a fun and simple way.

Minimum requirements:

  • System: Windows 7
  • Processor: Dual Core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • GPU: Support for OpenGL 3.3
  • Free disk space: at least 600MB
Redeem the game for free here.

Next week, players will be able to redeem Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine🇧🇷

