Free game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on the Epic Games Store

We finally reached the month of December, but as usual, the Epic Games Store continues to make players happy by distributing free titles on a weekly basis.

While rumors about distributing a game a day through the platform are not confirmed, this week’s games have been made available. After giving away Star Wars: Squadrons last week, this week’s highlights are with Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box🇧🇷

Get more details on the games below and how to redeem them: