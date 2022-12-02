Free game alert! Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box on the Epic Games Store

We finally reached the month of December, but as usual, the Epic Games Store continues to make players happy by distributing free titles on a weekly basis.
While rumors about distributing a game a day through the platform are not confirmed, this week’s games have been made available. After giving away Star Wars: Squadrons last week, this week’s highlights are with Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box🇧🇷
Get more details on the games below and how to redeem them:
A strategy game that combines the turn-based combat of XCOM with the world exploration of HOMM. Build cities, collect artifacts, upgrade your heroes and influence your tactical environment using physics!
Minimum requirements:
- System: Mac OS X 10.12+ (64bit)
- Processor: Intel I3 4160 or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 630 or equivalent
- Free disk space: at least 3GB
Redeem the game for free here.
Bring your stories and ideas to life! RPG in a Box is an accessible game creation tool for creating games and other interactive experiences in a fun and simple way.
Minimum requirements:
- System: Windows 7
- Processor: Dual Core
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Support for OpenGL 3.3
- Free disk space: at least 600MB
Redeem the game for free here.
Next week, players will be able to redeem Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Wildcat Gun Machine🇧🇷